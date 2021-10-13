2021-2027 Eddy Current Separators Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Eddy Current Separators Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Eddy Current Separators industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Eddy Current Separators market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

An eddy current separator uses a powerful magnetic field to separate non-ferrous metals from waste after all ferrous metals have been removed previously by some arrangement of magnets. Eddy Current Separator (ECS) is an advanced metal sorting unit that is capable of separating non-ferrous metals such as aluminium and copper from dry recyclables, commonly used to separate non-ferrous metals from mixed waste and other streams. It purely separate aluminium, copper, brass and other non-ferrous metals from your product stream, municipal solid waste recycling, scrap residue and other recyclables.

The Major production regions of Eddy Current Separators are North America, Europe, China, which accounted for about 82.29% of production market share in 2017. Europe is the largest consumption region with a market share of 31.01% in 2017.

The global Eddy Current Separators market was valued at USD 90 in 2020 and will reach USD 121.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Concentric Rotor Eddy Current Separators

Eccentric Rotor Eddy Current Separators Eddy Current Separators Market by Applications:

Municipal Waste Processing

Industrial Recycling

C&D Reclaim