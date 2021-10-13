Dry Fruit Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Dry Fruit Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Dry Fruit industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Dry Fruit market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17483830

The Dried Fruit refers to the fruit which the original water has been removed, usually through the sun drying or the drying machine. Dried Fruit supply antioxidants and fiber, which are beneficial for your health as well as the fresh fruit does. However Dried Fruit lost a small percentage of its vitamins during the dehydration process.

The industry’s leading producers are National Raisin Company, Sunsweet Growers and Ocean Spray, with revenue ratios of 1.33%, 2.24% and 6.80%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dry Fruit Market

The global Dry Fruit market was valued at USD 10570 in 2020 and will reach USD 15080 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

National Raisin Company

Graceland Fruit

Sunsweet Growers

Ocean Spray

Seeberger

Kluth

Heinrich Bruning GmbH

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

Profood International Corporation

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Scalzo Foods

Al Foah

Osman Akca Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17483830 Dry Fruit Market by Types:

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Others Dry Fruit Market by Applications:

Commercial