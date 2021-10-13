Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) is an organometallic compound. The molecule consists of two cyclopentadienyl rings bound on opposite sides of a central iron atom. It is an orange solid with a camphor-like odor, that sublimes above room temperature, and is soluble in most organic solvents. It is remarkable for its stability: it is unaffected by air, water, strong bases, and can be heated to 400 °C without decomposition.

In 2019, top 3 players accounts for 78.31% of the global ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) share, and 77.52% for global revenue share. China is the world’s largest production region of ferrocene industry, which accounts for 93.88% of the globalfFerrocene production share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) Market

The global Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) market was valued at USD 46 in 2020 and will reach USD 64 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Yixing Weite

Binhai Bluesky Chemical

Donggang Xinbao

The Third Plant of Haicheng Chemical

Tanyun Chemical

Yixing Lianyang Chemical Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Purity ≥ 98%

Purity ≥ 99%

Purity ≥ 99.5% Ferrocene (CAS 102-54-5) Market by Applications:

Fuel Additive

Chemical Synthesis

Medicine