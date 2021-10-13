Inline Automated X-ray Inspection Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Inline Automated X-ray Inspection Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Inline Automated X-ray Inspection industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Inline Automated X-ray Inspection market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Inline automated X-ray inspection (AXI) is a technology based on the same principles as automated optical inspection (AOI). It uses X-rays as its source, instead of visible light, to automatically inspect features, which are typically hidden from view.

The top 3 manufacturers held about 41.22% of the market share in 2019.

The global Inline Automated X-ray Inspection market was valued at USD 314.9 in 2020 and will reach USD 434.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Viscom AG

Omron

ViTrox

Test Research, Inc(TRI)

Unicomp Technology

Nordson

SAKI Corporation

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

2D AXI

3D AXI Inline Automated X-ray Inspection Market by Applications:

FPD

PCB

Semiconductor (ex.PCB)