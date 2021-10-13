Medical X-ray Film Scanner Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Medical X-ray Film Scanner Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Medical X-ray Film Scanner industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Medical X-ray Film Scanner market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A medical X-ray film ccanner is a system that scans medical X-ray film images into computer systems, letting user easily archive many kinds of X-ray films.

VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems), Dentsply Sirona and Shanghai Microtek Technology are top 3 players in this market which account for 65% global revenue market share in 2019.

The global Medical X-ray Film Scanner market was valued at USD 113.1 in 2020 and will reach USD 167.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems)

Dentsply Sirona

Shanghai Microtek Technology

Angell Technology

Posdion

iCRco, Inc.

Radlink

JPI Healthcare Solutions

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Stationary Type

Portable Type Medical X-ray Film Scanner Market by Applications:

Dental Department

Radiology Department

Mammary Department