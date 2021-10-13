2021-2027 Clad Pipes Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Clad Pipes Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Clad Pipes industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Clad Pipes market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A clad pipe has a metallurgical bond between pipe and cladding material. The cladding is done by an explosive bonding process or by welding of clad material on a pipe. High strength carbon steel materials are cladded with high corrosion resistant metal to achieve cost benefits.

The market is highly concentrated. Top 5 manufacturers accounted for 40.37% market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Clad Pipes Market

The global Clad Pipes market was valued at USD 3784 in 2020 and will reach USD 4544.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Butting Group

The Japan Steel Works (JSW)

NobelClad

Proclad

Inox Tech

Gieminox

Eisenbau Kramer (EBK)

Cladtek Holdings

EEW Group

Canadoil Group

Xinxing Ductile

Jiangsu New Sunshine

Zhejiang Jiuli Group

Xian Sunward Aeromat

Jiangsu Shunlong

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Roll Bonding Process

Mechanically

Explosive Bonding Process

Weld Overlay Process Clad Pipes Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment