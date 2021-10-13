2021 Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Thermoelectric cooling uses the peltier effect to create a heat flux at the junction of two different types of materials.

There are many manufacturers in the United States to produce thermoelectric cooler modules, and II-VI Marlow Incorporated is the largest manufacturer in the world, followed by Komatsu, KJLP electronics co., ltd and Laird Thermal Systems. Top five manufacturers accounted for 41.24% market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules Market

The global Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules market was valued at USD 874.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 1698.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

II-VI Marlow Incorporated

Komatsu

KJLP

Laird Thermal Systems

Ferrotec

Kryotherm Industries

Z-MAX

RMT Ltd.

Thermion Company

Phononic

CUI Inc.

Crystal Ltd

Merit Technology Group

EVERREDtronics Ltd

TE Technology Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Single Stage Module

Multistage Module Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) Modules Market by Applications:

Automotive

Electronic

Medical Industry

Defense & Aerospace

Food & Beverages