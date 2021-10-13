Motorized Quadricycles Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Motorized Quadricycles Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Motorized Quadricycles industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Motorized Quadricycles market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. Motorized quadricycles have emerged as an alternative to small city cars and motorcycles. With a speed range of 45-100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg (Does not include battery weight), motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation.

Europe is the largest market of Motorized Quadricycles, accounting for 56.33% of the global revenue market in 2019, while North America and Asia-Pacific were about 26.17% and 5.76%.

Aixam, Ligier, Club Car, Bajaj Auto and Renault are the key players of the global market. The Top 5 took up about 34.26% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Motorized Quadricycles Market

The global Motorized Quadricycles market was valued at USD 858.7 in 2020 and will reach USD 1274.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Aixam

Ligier

Club Car

Bajaj Auto

Chatenet

Renault

Tazzari Zero

Casalini

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Light Quadricycles

Heavy Quadricycles Motorized Quadricycles Market by Applications:

Household