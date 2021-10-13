Glycerol Monooleate Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Glycerol Monooleate Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Glycerol Monooleate industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Glycerol Monooleate market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Glycerol monooleate (GMO) is a synthetic compound that is considered a monoglyceride.

Top 10 only occupied 48% market share in 2019. The glycerol monooleate market is fragmented. But market share of key manufacturers is growing in past years and in forecast period.

The global Glycerol Monooleate market was valued at USD 103.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 134.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Glycerol Monooleate Market by Applications:

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry