2021-2027 Metal-Clad Switchgear Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Metal-clad switchgear requires that the main switching and interrupting device be drawout. It may be either a circuit breaker (usual) or a load-break interrupter switch (unusual). Circuit breakers are always electrically operated. Extensive barriering, shutters over the primary circuit elements when the interrupter is withdrawn, and insulation-covered bus are all required.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Living Power Control and Commercial Power Control. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Metal-Clad Switchgear market with the market share of 11.56%, in terms of revenue, followed by Schneider Electric, EATON, SIEMENS, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Toshiba, CHINT, Hyosung, Meidensha Corporation, Wecome, LSIS Co. Ltd., HEAG, CTCS, Sunrise Group, SHVS, and SENTEG. These leading 18 companies accounted for 49% of the market share in 2019.

The global Metal-Clad Switchgear market was valued at USD 58540 in 2020 and will reach USD 74070 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

EATON

SIEMENS

Elimsan

Fuji Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Toshiba

CHINT

Hyosung

Meidensha Corporation

Wecome

LSIS Co. Ltd

HEAG

CTCS

Sunrise Group

SHVS

SENTEG Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

5kV Metal-clad Switchgear

15kV Metal-clad Switchgear

27kV Metal-clad Switchgear

38kV Metal-clad Switchgear

Living Power Control