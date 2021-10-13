2021 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) is GPS-based vehicle location information in real time, showing those information on a map.

The major companies in the industry include Valeo, Continental and Magna, which will account for 17.94%, 15.80% and 12.45% of the output value in 2019 respectively. By region, consumption in Europe is the highest, reaching 31.65 percent in 2019.

The global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) market was valued at USD 3734.7 in 2020 and will reach USD 23740 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Valeo

Continental

Magna

Hitachi

Densoten

Panasonic

Bosch

Hyundai Mobis

Desay SV

Baolong Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

OEM

Aftermarket Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle