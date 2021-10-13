2021 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Breaking News

vijay.c

Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring)

Global “Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) is GPS-based vehicle location information in real time, showing those information on a map.
The major companies in the industry include Valeo, Continental and Magna, which will account for 17.94%, 15.80% and 12.45% of the output value in 2019 respectively. By region, consumption in Europe is the highest, reaching 31.65 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market
The global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) market was valued at USD 3734.7 in 2020 and will reach USD 23740 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Valeo
  • Continental
  • Magna
  • Hitachi
  • Densoten
  • Panasonic
  • Bosch
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Desay SV
  • Baolong

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market by Types:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

    Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicles

    The study objectives of Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).
    • Focuses on the key Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

    1 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Report Overview

    1.1 Study Scope

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.2.2 Type 1

    1.2.3 Type 2

    1.3 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.3.2 Application 1

    1.3.3 Application 2

    1.4 Study Objectives

    1.5 Years Considered

    2 Global Growth Trends

    2.1 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

    2.2 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Growth Trends by Regions

    2.2.1 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    2.2.2 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

    2.2.3 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

    2.3 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Industry Dynamic

    2.3.1 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Trends

    2.3.2 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Drivers

    2.3.3 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Challenges

    2.3.4 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Restraints

    3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

    3.1 Global Top Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Players by Revenue

    3.1.1 Global Top Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

    3.1.2 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

    3.2 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Revenue

    3.4 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Concentration Ratio

    3.4.1 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

    3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Revenue in 2020

    3.5 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Key Players Head office and Area Served

    3.6 Key Players Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Product Solution and Service

    3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market

    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Breakdown Data by Type

    4.1 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

    4.2 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

    5 Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Breakdown Data by Application

    5.1 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

    5.2 Global Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

    6 North America

    6.1 North America Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size (2016-2027)

    6.2 North America Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Type

    6.3 North America Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Application

    6.4 North America Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Country

    7 Europe

    7.1 Europe Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size (2016-2027)

    7.2 Europe Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Type

    7.3 Europe Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Application

    7.4 Europe Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Country

    8 Asia-Pacific

    8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size (2016-2027)

    8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Type

    8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Application

    8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Market Size by Country

    ………………………………….

    11 Key Players Profiles

    11.1 Company A

    11.1.1 Company A Company Details

    11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

    11.1.3 Company A Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Introduction

    11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Business (2016-2021)

    11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

    11.2 Company B

    11.2.1 Company B Company Details

    11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

    11.2.3 Company B Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Introduction

    11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Automotive AVM (Around View Monitoring) Business (2016-2021)

    11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

    12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

    13 Appendix

    13.1 Research Methodology

    13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

    13.1.2 Data Source

    13.2 Disclaimer

    13.3 Author Details

    Artificial Lung Market Size Research and Analysis by 2021: Geographical Segmentation, Share by Top Players, Growing Demand Status and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

    Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market Research Report 2021 – Size, Global Growth Analysis with CAGR Value, Forthcoming Scope and Critical Developments, Industry Dynamics and Future Forecast to 2027

    Selenium Powder Market Growth Size 2021: Future Innovations, Global Industry Analysis by Size, Trends and Explosive Opportunities with Challenges Forecast to 2027

    Elastic Bandage Market – Industry Overview, Revenue and Business Size with Impact of Covid-19, Share, and Growth Research Report Forecast 2021-2026

    Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Market Size Research – Industry Share 2021: Covid-19 Market Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Production and Consumption by Regions, Development Factors and Global Growth Forecast to 2026

    Steam Turbogenerator Market Growth Forecast with Industry Size 2021: Remarkable Strategies of Leading Players, Regional Trend, Revenue, Future Dynamics till 2026

    Outdoor Tea Market Size 2021 – Research Analysis by Growth Segments, Increasing Demand Status, Business Statistics, Total Revenue, Top Manufacturers Overview, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share till 2027

    Herbal Beauty Supplement Market | Global Industry Manufacturing Size 2021-2027: Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Comprehensive Research by Explosive Trends, and Share with Forecast Analysis

    Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter Market Size, Share – Growth Developments 2021 | Research by Regional Segmentations, Demand Status, Business Statistics and Product Portfolio with Covid-19 Status Forecast to 2026

    Patient Adherence and Compliance Market Size – Future Growth Research 2021 | Global Business Opportunities with Challenges, New Innovations, Top Manufacturers, Explosive Trends, and Share Forecast to 2027

    Computer Eyewear Market Size Research and Analysis by 2021: Geographical Segmentation, Share by Top Players, Growing Demand Status and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

    Hookah Market Size and Emerging Trends 2021: Key Strategies of Global Industry, Major Driving Factors, Current and Future Growth Prospects Forecast to 2026

    Infusion Pump and Accessories Market – Industry Overview, Revenue and Business Size with Impact of Covid-19, Share, and Growth Research Report Forecast 2021-2026

    Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Share Analysis 2021 | with Demand Status, Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2027

    Baijiu Market Size and Research Findings 2021: Key Company Profiles, Revenue Trends Analysis with Growth Share, Market Dynamics, Consumption and Demand Forecast 2027

    Tetrahydrophthalic Anhydride (THPA) Market Size | Global Leading Players, and Growth Prospects 2021 – Demand Status, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Forecast to 2025

    Liquid Electrostatic Spray Gun Market | Global Industry Manufacturing Size 2021-2027: Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Comprehensive Research by Explosive Trends, and Share with Forecast Analysis

    Directed Energy Weapons (Dew) Market Share Research 2021-2026: Key Manufacturing Players, Future Scope and Demand Status, Global Business Analysis by Size, Trends and Forecast

    Laser Soldering Robots Market Size, Growth Share Research 2021 | Global Industry Trends and Business Strategies with Revenue Estimations, Future Challenges, Impact of Covid-19 Forecast to 2027

    Automatic Cable Tying Systems Market Size, Forthcoming Development Status 2021: Revenue and Growth Strategies by Top Players, Global Business Share and Trends with Impact of Covid-19, Forecast to 2027

    Paste and Slurry Metal Detector Market Size Research and Analysis by 2021: Geographical Segmentation, Share by Top Players, Growing Demand Status and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

    Oxidative Stress Assay Market – Global Business Overview, Revenue Status, Emerging Trends and Global Opportunities with Market Dynamics, Size by Players Forecast to 2021-2026

    Countertop Microwave Market 2021 Research by Top Regions, Opportunities and Challenges, Business Size, Impressive Growth by Development Factors and Demand Forecast to 2026

    Hair Wigs and Hairpieces Market Share Research 2021-2026: Key Manufacturing Players, Future Scope and Demand Status, Global Business Analysis by Size, Trends and Forecast

    Bioactive Ceramic Market Size and Research Findings 2021: Key Company Profiles, Revenue Trends Analysis with Growth Share, Market Dynamics, Consumption and Demand Forecast 2027

    Merchandising Units Market 2021 – Developments Analysis, Growth Insights and Sales Revenue | Latest Opportunities, Future Scope, Research with Prominent Players, and Global Share Forecast to 2027

    Rust Resisting Pigment Market 2021: Growth Research by Top Countries, Regional Segmentation, Emerging Trends, Global Size, Business Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2027

    Ceramides Market Analysis – Global Size, Future Prospect, Sales Revenue, Industry Trends & Share, Key Applications, Growth Drivers and Research Forecast to 2021-2026

    Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market Size – Research by Growth Strategies, Regional Segmentation, Forthcoming Technologies, Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025

    Global Countertop Spray Market 2021 Research by Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Demand and Applications, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis Forecast to 2027

