PUF Panel Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

PUF Panels- PUF is the acronym for polyurethane foam. PUF is a popular, widely-used, insulation material. Like other light polymers with cell structure, the polyurethane has excellent thermal insulation properties.

The major producers in this industry include Kingspan Jindal, Head Stream, BRDECO, etc. The total revenue of the top three enterprises in 2019 exceeds 43%. According to the regional division, India is the region with the highest market share and the consumption accounts for more than 50%.

The global PUF Panel market was valued at USD 514.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 624.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Kingspan Jindal

Head Stream

BRDECO

BNAL Prefabs Pvt Ltd

KoreaPuff

Alfa PEB Limited

JSC Panex

Europanels

ArcelorMittal Construction

Paneltech Ltd

Malanpur Entech (P)

Pronto

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Thickness below 51 mm

Thickness 51 mm-100 mm

Thickness above 100 mm PUF Panel Market by Applications:

Industry

Commercial