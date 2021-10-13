High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of High Pressure Centrifugal Pump industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Centrifugal pumps are used to induce flow or raise a liquid from a low level to a high level. These pumps work on a very simple mechanism. A centrifugal pump converts rotational energy, often from a motor, to energy in a moving fluid. The report mainly focuses on high pressure centrifugal pump.

Major producers in this industry include Grundfos, KSB, ANDRITZ, etc., accounting for 12.02%, 9.11%, and 8.30% of revenue, respectively. By region, the Asia Pacific region had the highest share of revenue in 2019, at more than 37 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market

The global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market was valued at USD 992.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 1241.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Grundfos

KSB

ANDRITZ

Emerson

Gorman-Rupp Pumps

Xylem

Flowserve

Leo

SPX FLOW

Sulzer

Nanfang Pump

WILO

EAST Pump

CAPRARI SpA

Shanghai Kaiquan Pump

Lubi Industries LLP

Baiyun Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Horizontal Pump

Vertical Pump High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Water Treatment