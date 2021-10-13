Pumpkin Seeds Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Pumpkin Seeds Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Pumpkin Seeds industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Pumpkin Seeds market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Pumpkin seeds are the edible kernels of pumpkins. The seeds are concentrated sources of many vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and vital amino acids. They contain zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron in substantial quantities.

During 2017, the food sector was the major end-user segment of the pumpkin seeds market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years. The rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds is the major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment.

The global Pumpkin Seeds market was valued at USD 660.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 1404.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Conagra Brands

PepsiCo

Qiaqia Food

Rizhao Golden Nut

Pumpkin Seeds India

Seeds for Africa

Shandong Jinsheng Cereals & Oils

True Elements

AKS-NEV

Giant Snacks

Howard Dill Enterprises

Meridian Foods

Nature’S Harvest & Geniuscentral

Prana Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

White Pumpkin Seeds

Black Pumpkin Seeds Pumpkin Seeds Market by Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers