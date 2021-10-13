2021 Remote Sensing UAV Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Remote Sensing UAV Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Remote Sensing UAV industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Remote Sensing UAV market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

UAVs are a category of aircraft, which are either remotely controlled by pilots or fly autonomously based on the inputs from an onboard computer.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the major share in the UAV sensors market in 2017. The rising involvement of the US armed forces in intercontinental operations, the demand for multirole UAVs are expected to increase in the next five years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Remote Sensing UAV Market

The global Remote Sensing UAV market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Honeywell

AeroVironment

Boeing

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Fixed-wing UAV

Helicopter UAV Remote Sensing UAV Market by Applications:

Military & Defense