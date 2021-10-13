GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “GaN Semiconductor Devices Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of GaN Semiconductor Devices industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global GaN Semiconductor Devices market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17488542

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.

The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

The global GaN Semiconductor Devices market was valued at USD 15500 in 2020 and will reach USD 19280 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Cree

Infineon

Qorvo

Macom

Microchip Technology

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

Nichia

Epistar

Transphorm

Visic Technologies

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Sumitomo Electric

Samsung

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Integra Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Panasonic

Ampleon

Powdec

Dialog Semiconductor Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17488542 GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Types:

Opto Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

RF Semiconductor GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Applications:

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical