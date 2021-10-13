Breaking News

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

vijay.c

GaN Semiconductor Devices

Global “GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of GaN Semiconductor Devices industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global GaN Semiconductor Devices market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.
The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market
The global GaN Semiconductor Devices market was valued at USD 15500 in 2020 and will reach USD 19280 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Cree
  • Infineon
  • Qorvo
  • Macom
  • Microchip Technology
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
  • GaN Systems
  • Nichia
  • Epistar
  • Transphorm
  • Visic Technologies
  • Analog Devices
  • Texas Instruments
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • Samsung
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Integra Technologies
  • Navitas Semiconductor
  • Panasonic
  • Ampleon
  • Powdec
  • Dialog Semiconductor

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Types:

  • Opto Semiconductor
  • Power Semiconductor
  • RF Semiconductor

    GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Applications:

  • Telecommunication
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Military, Defense, and Aerospace
  • Medical
  • Other

    The study objectives of GaN Semiconductor Devices Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).
    • Focuses on the key GaN Semiconductor Devices manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

