Antidiuretic Drugs Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Antidiuretic substance helps to control the fluid balance in the body. Their action is opposite to that of diuretics which disrupt this balance. Major antidiuretic drugs are vasopressin (also known as antidiuretic hormone (ADH)), desmopressin, and oxytocin. In diabetes insipidus, antidiuretic drugs reduce the urine volume.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Par Sterile Products

ADH Health

Azevan Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Holdings

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Vasopressin

Desmopressin

Oxytocin

Others Antidiuretic Drugs Market by Applications:

Diabetes Insipidus

Hemophilia

Hypertension