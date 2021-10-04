Borage Seed Oil Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Connoils, William Hodgson, Soyatech

Borage which is also known as starflower is a type of an herb which is originated from Mediterranean region. The plant is mostly cultivated for the borage seed oil, which has several health benefits associated with it such as for facial and skin care, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and others. It is available both in organic and regular formats in market. Borage seed oil is said to be high in omega 6 type of fatty acids. The market of borage seed oil is driven by growing demand for natural seeds and herbs based products which has been stimulated especially after the recent pandemic. E-commerce based marketing of the product has led to expansion of the consumer base for the manufacturers of the borage seed oil. North America and Europe are currently the two prominent markets of the borage seed oil.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Icelandirect Inc. (United States) ,K. K. Enterprise (India) ,Nordic Naturals, Inc. (United States),Connoils LLC (United States),Premium Crops Ltd. (United Kingdom) ,Desert Whale Jojoba Company, Inc. (United States),Avsetia Pharma (India) ,William Hodgson & Co. (United Kingdom) ,Soyatech International (Australia) ,Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals (United States),

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Borage Seed OilMarket Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. The growth of the Borage Seed Oil market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Nature (Organic, Regular), Form (Oil, Capsules, Gels), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Others)



Market Trends:

Oil Accounts for Largest Market Share

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Herbs based Products Especially after the Recent Pandemic

Growth in End User Industries

Market Opportunities:

Asia Pacific Region Presents Huge Opportunity Especially in Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Segment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

