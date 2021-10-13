Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings

“

The report titled Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dental Implants and Prosthetics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Implants and Prosthetics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), BioHorizons IPH, OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (U.S.)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Titanium

Zirconium

Ceramic

Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal



Market Segmentation by Application:

Implant

Crown

Bridge

Denture

Abutment

Veneer

Inlay

Onlay



The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dental Implants and Prosthetics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dental Implants and Prosthetics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental Implants and Prosthetics

1.2 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Titanium

1.2.3 Zirconium

1.2.4 Ceramic

1.2.5 Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal

1.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Implant

1.3.3 Crown

1.3.4 Bridge

1.3.5 Denture

1.3.6 Abutment

1.3.7 Veneer

1.3.8 Inlay

1.3.9 Onlay

1.4 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Implants and Prosthetics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Dental Implants and Prosthetics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

6.1.1 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.)

6.2.1 DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.2.2 DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.2.5 DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

6.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

6.4.1 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 3M Company (U.S.)

6.5.1 3M Company (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.5.2 3M Company (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 3M Company (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 3M Company (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.5.5 3M Company (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 AVINENT Implant System (Spain)

6.6.1 AVINENT Implant System (Spain) Corporation Information

6.6.2 AVINENT Implant System (Spain) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 AVINENT Implant System (Spain) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 AVINENT Implant System (Spain) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.6.5 AVINENT Implant System (Spain) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

6.6.1 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

6.6.2 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.7.5 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 BioHorizons IPH

6.8.1 BioHorizons IPH Corporation Information

6.8.2 BioHorizons IPH Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 BioHorizons IPH Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 BioHorizons IPH Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.8.5 BioHorizons IPH Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea)

6.9.1 OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea) Corporation Information

6.9.2 OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.9.5 OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd (South Korea) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Bicon, LLC (U.S.)

6.10.1 Bicon, LLC (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Bicon, LLC (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Bicon, LLC (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Bicon, LLC (U.S.) Dental Implants and Prosthetics Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Bicon, LLC (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dental Implants and Prosthetics

7.4 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Distributors List

8.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Customers

9 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Dynamics

9.1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Industry Trends

9.2 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Growth Drivers

9.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Challenges

9.4 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Implants and Prosthetics by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Implants and Prosthetics by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Implants and Prosthetics by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Implants and Prosthetics by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Implants and Prosthetics by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Implants and Prosthetics by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

