Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont, Mondi Plc (South Africa)

The report titled Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont, Mondi Plc (South Africa), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Biocote Limited (U.K.), Dunmore Corporation (U.S.), Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.), Microban International (U.S.), Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel), Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastics

Biopolyme



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others



The Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging

1.2 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Plastics

1.2.3 Biopolyme

1.3 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BASF SE (Germany)

6.1.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BASF SE (Germany) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BASF SE (Germany) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 DowDuPont Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Mondi Plc (South Africa)

6.3.1 Mondi Plc (South Africa) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mondi Plc (South Africa) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Mondi Plc (South Africa) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mondi Plc (South Africa) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Mondi Plc (South Africa) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)

6.4.1 PolyOne Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.4.2 PolyOne Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 PolyOne Corporation (U.S.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 PolyOne Corporation (U.S.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.4.5 PolyOne Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Biocote Limited (U.K.)

6.5.1 Biocote Limited (U.K.) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Biocote Limited (U.K.) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Biocote Limited (U.K.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Biocote Limited (U.K.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Biocote Limited (U.K.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Dunmore Corporation (U.S.)

6.6.1 Dunmore Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dunmore Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Dunmore Corporation (U.S.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Dunmore Corporation (U.S.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Dunmore Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.)

6.6.1 Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Microban International (U.S.)

6.8.1 Microban International (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Microban International (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Microban International (U.S.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Microban International (U.S.) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Microban International (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel)

6.9.1 Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel) Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

6.10.1 Takex Labo Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Takex Labo Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Takex Labo Co. Ltd. Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Takex Labo Co. Ltd. Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Takex Labo Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging

7.4 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Distributors List

8.3 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Customers

9 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Dynamics

9.1 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Industry Trends

9.2 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Growth Drivers

9.3 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Challenges

9.4 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic & Biopolymer Antimicrobial Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

