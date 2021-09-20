DARPA is looking for laser terminals on satellites that can communicate with any space network

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has been looking for suggestions on how to build optical inter-satellite links in the low Earth orbit (LEO) that can link private and government space communications equipment. The Strategic Technology Office of DARPA announced on September 13 that it would explore this technology through a new program named Space-BACN, which stands for space-centered adaptive communications node.

DARPA has revealed a new endeavor to construct a unique optical communications terminal to join varied constellations into a durable space layer. Commercial and government small-satellite constellations continue to expand in low Earth orbit. According to Greg Kuperman, who is the manager of Space-BACN initiative, the goal is “seamless communication between diverse constellations that are currently unable to communicate with one another.” DARPA is having a virtual meeting with possible bidders on September 22 to discuss the project. Proposals must be submitted by October 4th.

Thousands of broadband satellites are being launched to beam the internet signals to customers on Earth, but “the issue with this expansion is that the optical communications connections are presently engineered only to connect satellites inside a given constellation — they can’t dynamically adjust waveforms to be able to communicate with the satellites in other constellations, according to Kuperman.

“A fragmented, stove-piped ‘wild west’ space domain with new constellations that can’t interoperate, government satellites that can’t communicate with one another, as well as government satellites being unable to take advantage of the emerging commercial communications capabilities” is the result of the lack of standards. DARPA is initiating this experiment as the Space Development Agency, another DoD organization that plans to launch its space communications layer in the LEO next year. Satellite manufacturers must have compatible optical inter-satellite connectivity, according to the SDA. The Space-BACN initiative expands on the SDA’s aim by requiring interoperability between government and commercial technologies.

DARPA stated that the preferred optical terminals should be capable of 100 gigabits for every second data rate, consume no upwards of 100 watts of power, and cost no upwards of $100,000 per unit. DARPA, according to Kuperman, does not intend to purchase a huge number of terminals but rather wants to enhance the technology so that it can get commercialized. He explained that DARPA wants to attract nontraditional firms to work on this program, so it is making it as simple as possible for vendors who have never worked on a government contract to submit proposals.

“Due to the many perfectly designed and produced elements that highly competent individuals manually build, conventional government optical terminals could cost thousands to millions of dollars,” Kuperman added.

“Commercial space businesses, on the other hand, are building ultra-optimized and single-mode coherent systems meant to provide high-rate communications while cutting cost,” he continued. “However, these less expensive systems are neither reconfigurable nor interoperable with any other standard.” DARPA expects to pick numerous software and hardware vendors for the very first stage of the program.