Decorative Paper Market May Set New Growth Story | Brewster, Surteco, York Wallcoverings

The latest study released on the Global Decorative Paper Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026.

What is Decorative Paper Market:

The decorative paper is a high-quality special paper that is bonded to a suitable substrate such as special synthetic resins and wood composites. Decorative Papers impregnated with resin have gained wide acceptance as facing materials for industrial grade particleboard. The decorative paper is a type of surface material for decorative applications, and after several further processing steps, decorative paper is mainly used in the construction and renovation, furniture, and interior-design industries both for aesthetical purposes and technical purposes. The decorative paper market shows a healthy growth driven by increased demand from the Furniture, Shopfitting, Construction, and other segments in the forecast period.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Brewster (United States), York Wallcoverings (United States), Schattdecor (Germany), Interprint (Germany), Surteco GmbH (Germany), Impress (Germany), Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ (Finland), CHIYODA EUROPA NV (Belgium), zhejiang dilong new material co, .ltd (China) , Hebei Hengyuan (China)

Influencing Trends:

Rising Inclination of People towards House DÃ©cor in Urban Areas of Emerging Economies



Growth Drivers:

Increasing Decorative Laminates Globally

Rising Disposable Income of Consumers in Developing Countries



Gaps and Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Construction and Renovation Sector

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



