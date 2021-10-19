Angiography Devices Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like GE, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Canon | Forecasts 2021-2028

Overview of the Global Angiography Devices Market:

The Global Angiography Devices Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to market research study, Angiography procedure is known to be utilized to identify and diagnose serious vascular conditions. It is commonly a low-risk process. The initial changes in the artery can be picked up by angiography. If the changes are not detected early and properly, then surgery may be required.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Angiography Devices Market are rise in the geriatric population, rise in the cases of cardiovascular diseases, increase in the alertness programs, conferences, and funding activities.

Global Angiography Devices Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product, the angiography devices market is segmented into angiography systems, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices, angiography balloons, angiography catheters, angiography guidewires, and angiography accessories.

Based on the Technology, the angiography devices market is segmented into X-ray angiography, Ct angiography, Mr angiography, and other angiography technologies.

Based on the Procedure, the angiography devices market is segmented into coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, neuroangiography, onco-angiography, other angiography procedures

Based on the Indication, the angiography devices market is segmented into coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and other indications.

Based on the Application, the angiography devices market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics.

Based on the End-User, the angiography devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes.

Regional analysis, APAC dominates the angiography devices market due to the suitable reimbursement policies promoting technological developments. North America is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the angiography devices market due to the occurrence of major key players. Moreover, the increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is further anticipated to propel the growth of the angiography devices market in the region in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

Abbott Braun Melsungen AG AngioDynamics Medtronic Shimadzu Corporation Cardinal Health. Boston Scientific Corporation Canon Inc. Siemens Healthcare GmbH Koninklijke Philips N.V. General Electric Company Merit Medical Systems Com Stone Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. Medtron Ag Intermed Medical Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Angiography Devices Market

1 Global Angiography Devices Market Overview

2 Global Angiography Devices Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Angiography Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028

4 Global Angiography Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Angiography Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Angiography Devices Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Angiography Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Angiography Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Angiography Devices Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

