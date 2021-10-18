Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | DS Smith, Holmen, Georgia-Pacific

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DS Smith, Holmen, Georgia-Pacific, MeadWestvaco, BASF, Amcor, Berry Plastics, DowDuPont, Reynold Group Holdings, Sealed Air Corporation, RESILUX NV

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

Glass

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fruit Juice

Carbonated Drinks

Baby Food

Other



The Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market expansion?

What will be the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages

1.2 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Paperboard

1.2.5 Glass

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fruit Juice

1.3.3 Carbonated Drinks

1.3.4 Baby Food

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production

3.4.1 North America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production

3.5.1 Europe Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production

3.6.1 China Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production

3.7.1 Japan Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DS Smith

7.1.1 DS Smith Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.1.2 DS Smith Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DS Smith Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DS Smith Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DS Smith Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Holmen

7.2.1 Holmen Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.2.2 Holmen Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Holmen Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Holmen Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Holmen Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Georgia-Pacific

7.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Georgia-Pacific Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 MeadWestvaco

7.4.1 MeadWestvaco Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.4.2 MeadWestvaco Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.4.3 MeadWestvaco Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 MeadWestvaco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 MeadWestvaco Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Amcor

7.6.1 Amcor Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.6.2 Amcor Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Amcor Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Berry Plastics

7.7.1 Berry Plastics Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.7.2 Berry Plastics Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Berry Plastics Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Berry Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 DowDuPont

7.8.1 DowDuPont Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.8.2 DowDuPont Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.8.3 DowDuPont Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Reynold Group Holdings

7.9.1 Reynold Group Holdings Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.9.2 Reynold Group Holdings Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Reynold Group Holdings Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Reynold Group Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Reynold Group Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sealed Air Corporation

7.10.1 Sealed Air Corporation Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sealed Air Corporation Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sealed Air Corporation Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sealed Air Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 RESILUX NV

7.11.1 RESILUX NV Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Corporation Information

7.11.2 RESILUX NV Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Product Portfolio

7.11.3 RESILUX NV Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 RESILUX NV Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 RESILUX NV Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages

8.4 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Distributors List

9.3 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Industry Trends

10.2 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Growth Drivers

10.3 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Challenges

10.4 Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Packaging for Food and Beverages by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”