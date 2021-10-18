Automotive Expansion Valve Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | SANHUA Automotive, Valeo, Denso

“

A newly published report titled “(Automotive Expansion Valve Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Expansion Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Expansion Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Expansion Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Expansion Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Expansion Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Expansion Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SANHUA Automotive, Valeo, Denso, Hanon Systems, Mahle, Keihin, Valeo, Eberspacher, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Subros, Sanden Holdings, Calsonic Kansei

Market Segmentation by Product:

C Type Thermostatic Expansion valve (TXM Valve)

G Type Thermostatic Expansion valve (TXV Valve)

V Type Thermostatic Expansion valve (TMX Valve)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Buses and Coaches

Heavy Trucks



The Automotive Expansion Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Expansion Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Expansion Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Expansion Valve Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Expansion Valve

1.2 Automotive Expansion Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 C Type Thermostatic Expansion valve (TXM Valve)

1.2.3 G Type Thermostatic Expansion valve (TXV Valve)

1.2.4 V Type Thermostatic Expansion valve (TMX Valve)

1.3 Automotive Expansion Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Buses and Coaches

1.3.5 Heavy Trucks

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Expansion Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Expansion Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Expansion Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Expansion Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Expansion Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Expansion Valve Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Expansion Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Expansion Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Expansion Valve Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Expansion Valve Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Expansion Valve Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Expansion Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Expansion Valve Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Expansion Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Expansion Valve Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Expansion Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Expansion Valve Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Expansion Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Expansion Valve Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SANHUA Automotive

7.1.1 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.1.2 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SANHUA Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SANHUA Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Valeo

7.2.1 Valeo Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.2.2 Valeo Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Valeo Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Valeo Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Denso

7.3.1 Denso Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.3.2 Denso Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Denso Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Denso Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hanon Systems

7.4.1 Hanon Systems Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hanon Systems Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hanon Systems Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hanon Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hanon Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mahle

7.5.1 Mahle Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mahle Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mahle Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mahle Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mahle Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Keihin

7.6.1 Keihin Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.6.2 Keihin Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Keihin Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Keihin Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Keihin Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Valeo

7.7.1 Valeo Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.7.2 Valeo Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Valeo Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Valeo Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Eberspacher

7.8.1 Eberspacher Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eberspacher Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Eberspacher Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Eberspacher Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Eberspacher Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Subros

7.10.1 Subros Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.10.2 Subros Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Subros Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Subros Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Subros Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sanden Holdings

7.11.1 Sanden Holdings Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sanden Holdings Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sanden Holdings Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sanden Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sanden Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Calsonic Kansei

7.12.1 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Expansion Valve Corporation Information

7.12.2 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Expansion Valve Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Calsonic Kansei Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Expansion Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Expansion Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Expansion Valve

8.4 Automotive Expansion Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Expansion Valve Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Expansion Valve Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Expansion Valve Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Expansion Valve Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Expansion Valve Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Expansion Valve Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Expansion Valve by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Expansion Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Expansion Valve

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Expansion Valve by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Expansion Valve by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Expansion Valve by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Expansion Valve by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Expansion Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Expansion Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Expansion Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Expansion Valve by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

