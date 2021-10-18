Ultrasound Needles Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | Encapson, Olympus, Medtronic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Ultrasound Needles Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultrasound Needles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultrasound Needles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultrasound Needles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultrasound Needles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultrasound Needles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultrasound Needles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Encapson, Olympus, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED, Boston Scientific

Market Segmentation by Product:

Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others



The Ultrasound Needles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultrasound Needles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultrasound Needles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Ultrasound Needles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ultrasound Needles

1.2 Ultrasound Needles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

1.2.3 Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)

1.3 Ultrasound Needles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.4 Specialty Clinics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Ultrasound Needles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Ultrasound Needles Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Ultrasound Needles Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Ultrasound Needles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ultrasound Needles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ultrasound Needles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ultrasound Needles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ultrasound Needles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultrasound Needles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Ultrasound Needles Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Ultrasound Needles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Ultrasound Needles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Ultrasound Needles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Ultrasound Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Ultrasound Needles Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Ultrasound Needles Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Ultrasound Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Ultrasound Needles Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Ultrasound Needles Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Needles Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Needles Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Needles Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Ultrasound Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Ultrasound Needles Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Ultrasound Needles Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Needles Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Needles Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Ultrasound Needles Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ultrasound Needles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Ultrasound Needles Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Ultrasound Needles Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ultrasound Needles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ultrasound Needles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Ultrasound Needles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Encapson

6.1.1 Encapson Corporation Information

6.1.2 Encapson Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Encapson Ultrasound Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Encapson Ultrasound Needles Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Encapson Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Olympus

6.2.1 Olympus Corporation Information

6.2.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Olympus Ultrasound Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Olympus Ultrasound Needles Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Olympus Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Medtronic

6.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Medtronic Ultrasound Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Medtronic Ultrasound Needles Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Cook Medical

6.4.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Cook Medical Ultrasound Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cook Medical Ultrasound Needles Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Cook Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 CONMED

6.5.1 CONMED Corporation Information

6.5.2 CONMED Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 CONMED Ultrasound Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 CONMED Ultrasound Needles Product Portfolio

6.5.5 CONMED Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Boston Scientific

6.6.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

6.6.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Boston Scientific Ultrasound Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Boston Scientific Ultrasound Needles Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7 Ultrasound Needles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Ultrasound Needles Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ultrasound Needles

7.4 Ultrasound Needles Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Ultrasound Needles Distributors List

8.3 Ultrasound Needles Customers

9 Ultrasound Needles Market Dynamics

9.1 Ultrasound Needles Industry Trends

9.2 Ultrasound Needles Growth Drivers

9.3 Ultrasound Needles Market Challenges

9.4 Ultrasound Needles Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Ultrasound Needles Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ultrasound Needles by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultrasound Needles by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Ultrasound Needles Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ultrasound Needles by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultrasound Needles by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Ultrasound Needles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ultrasound Needles by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultrasound Needles by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”