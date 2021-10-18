Vegetable Transplanters Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2021-2027 | AVR bvba (Netherlands), Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland), Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China)

“

A newly published report titled “(Vegetable Transplanters Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vegetable Transplanters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vegetable Transplanters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vegetable Transplanters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vegetable Transplanters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vegetable Transplanters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vegetable Transplanters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AVR bvba (Netherlands), Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland), Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China), CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy), CM REGERO Industries (France), Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey), ERME SAS (France), Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy), Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), II E-VARTAI (Lithuania), IMAC Srl (Italy), Jaulent Industrie (France), JJ Broch S.L. (Spain), SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy), Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands), LUKAS (Turkey), LUSNA (Turkey), Mahindra (India), Miedema (Netherlands), Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary), Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mounted

Trailed

Self-propelled

Semi-mounted

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Farm

Agricultural Institutions

Others



The Vegetable Transplanters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vegetable Transplanters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vegetable Transplanters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Vegetable Transplanters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegetable Transplanters

1.2 Vegetable Transplanters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mounted

1.2.3 Trailed

1.2.4 Self-propelled

1.2.5 Semi-mounted

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Vegetable Transplanters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Farm

1.3.3 Agricultural Institutions

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Vegetable Transplanters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Vegetable Transplanters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Vegetable Transplanters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Vegetable Transplanters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Vegetable Transplanters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vegetable Transplanters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Vegetable Transplanters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vegetable Transplanters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Vegetable Transplanters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vegetable Transplanters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vegetable Transplanters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Vegetable Transplanters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Vegetable Transplanters Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vegetable Transplanters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Vegetable Transplanters Production

3.4.1 North America Vegetable Transplanters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Vegetable Transplanters Production

3.5.1 Europe Vegetable Transplanters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Vegetable Transplanters Production

3.6.1 China Vegetable Transplanters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Vegetable Transplanters Production

3.7.1 Japan Vegetable Transplanters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vegetable Transplanters Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vegetable Transplanters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Vegetable Transplanters Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Vegetable Transplanters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AVR bvba (Netherlands)

7.1.1 AVR bvba (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.1.2 AVR bvba (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AVR bvba (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AVR bvba (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AVR bvba (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland)

7.2.1 Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China)

7.3.1 Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.3.2 Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade(China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy)

7.4.1 CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.4.2 CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 CM REGERO Industries (France)

7.5.1 CM REGERO Industries (France) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.5.2 CM REGERO Industries (France) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.5.3 CM REGERO Industries (France) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 CM REGERO Industries (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 CM REGERO Industries (France) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey)

7.6.1 Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.6.2 Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ERME SAS (France)

7.7.1 ERME SAS (France) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.7.2 ERME SAS (France) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ERME SAS (France) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ERME SAS (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ERME SAS (France) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy)

7.8.1 Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

7.9.1 Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.9.2 Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 II E-VARTAI (Lithuania)

7.10.1 II E-VARTAI (Lithuania) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.10.2 II E-VARTAI (Lithuania) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.10.3 II E-VARTAI (Lithuania) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 II E-VARTAI (Lithuania) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 II E-VARTAI (Lithuania) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 IMAC Srl (Italy)

7.11.1 IMAC Srl (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.11.2 IMAC Srl (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.11.3 IMAC Srl (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 IMAC Srl (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 IMAC Srl (Italy) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jaulent Industrie (France)

7.12.1 Jaulent Industrie (France) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jaulent Industrie (France) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jaulent Industrie (France) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jaulent Industrie (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jaulent Industrie (France) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 JJ Broch S.L. (Spain)

7.13.1 JJ Broch S.L. (Spain) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.13.2 JJ Broch S.L. (Spain) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.13.3 JJ Broch S.L. (Spain) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 JJ Broch S.L. (Spain) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 JJ Broch S.L. (Spain) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy)

7.14.1 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.14.2 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands)

7.15.1 Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 LUKAS (Turkey)

7.16.1 LUKAS (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.16.2 LUKAS (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.16.3 LUKAS (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 LUKAS (Turkey) Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 LUKAS (Turkey) Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 LUSNA (Turkey)

7.17.1 LUSNA (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.17.2 LUSNA (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.17.3 LUSNA (Turkey) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 LUSNA (Turkey) Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 LUSNA (Turkey) Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Mahindra (India)

7.18.1 Mahindra (India) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mahindra (India) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Mahindra (India) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Mahindra (India) Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Mahindra (India) Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Miedema (Netherlands)

7.19.1 Miedema (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.19.2 Miedema (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Miedema (Netherlands) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Miedema (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Miedema (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary)

7.20.1 Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.20.2 Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary) Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary) Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

7.21.1 Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland) Vegetable Transplanters Corporation Information

7.21.2 Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland) Vegetable Transplanters Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland) Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Vegetable Transplanters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vegetable Transplanters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vegetable Transplanters

8.4 Vegetable Transplanters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Vegetable Transplanters Distributors List

9.3 Vegetable Transplanters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Vegetable Transplanters Industry Trends

10.2 Vegetable Transplanters Growth Drivers

10.3 Vegetable Transplanters Market Challenges

10.4 Vegetable Transplanters Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vegetable Transplanters by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Vegetable Transplanters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Vegetable Transplanters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Transplanters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Transplanters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Transplanters by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Transplanters by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vegetable Transplanters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vegetable Transplanters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vegetable Transplanters by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Transplanters by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

