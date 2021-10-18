Soft Exoskeleton Market 2021 Global Analytical Study, Growth Strategies, Size, Product Type, End User, Geography and Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Roam Robotics, Bioservo Technologies, Ekso Bionics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Soft Exoskeleton Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Soft Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Soft Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Soft Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Soft Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Soft Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Soft Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roam Robotics, Bioservo Technologies, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Harvard Biodesign Lab, Panasonic, LockHeed Martin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Full Body

Upper Body

Lower Body



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Military

Healthcare



The Soft Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Soft Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Soft Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Soft Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soft Exoskeleton

1.2 Soft Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Full Body

1.2.3 Upper Body

1.2.4 Lower Body

1.3 Soft Exoskeleton Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.4 Global Soft Exoskeleton Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Soft Exoskeleton Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Soft Exoskeleton Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Soft Exoskeleton Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Soft Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Soft Exoskeleton Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Soft Exoskeleton Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Soft Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soft Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Soft Exoskeleton Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Soft Exoskeleton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Soft Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Soft Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Soft Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Soft Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Soft Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Soft Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Soft Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Soft Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Soft Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Soft Exoskeleton Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Soft Exoskeleton Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Soft Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Soft Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Soft Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Soft Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Soft Exoskeleton Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Soft Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Soft Exoskeleton Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Soft Exoskeleton Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Soft Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Soft Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Soft Exoskeleton Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Roam Robotics

6.1.1 Roam Robotics Corporation Information

6.1.2 Roam Robotics Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Roam Robotics Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Roam Robotics Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Roam Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Bioservo Technologies

6.2.1 Bioservo Technologies Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bioservo Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Bioservo Technologies Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Bioservo Technologies Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Bioservo Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Ekso Bionics

6.3.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

6.3.2 Ekso Bionics Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Ekso Bionics Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Ekso Bionics Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 ReWalk Robotics

6.4.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

6.4.2 ReWalk Robotics Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 ReWalk Robotics Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ReWalk Robotics Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.4.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Harvard Biodesign Lab

6.5.1 Harvard Biodesign Lab Corporation Information

6.5.2 Harvard Biodesign Lab Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Harvard Biodesign Lab Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Harvard Biodesign Lab Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Harvard Biodesign Lab Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Panasonic Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 LockHeed Martin

6.6.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

6.6.2 LockHeed Martin Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 LockHeed Martin Soft Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LockHeed Martin Soft Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.7.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Developments/Updates

7 Soft Exoskeleton Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Soft Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Soft Exoskeleton

7.4 Soft Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Soft Exoskeleton Distributors List

8.3 Soft Exoskeleton Customers

9 Soft Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

9.1 Soft Exoskeleton Industry Trends

9.2 Soft Exoskeleton Growth Drivers

9.3 Soft Exoskeleton Market Challenges

9.4 Soft Exoskeleton Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Soft Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Soft Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Soft Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Soft Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Soft Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Soft Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Soft Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Soft Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Soft Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”