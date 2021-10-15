Computer Bags Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Samsonite, Targus, Kensington

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Computer Bags Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computer Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computer Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computer Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computer Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computer Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computer Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International, Inc., Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear), DICOTA, Crumpler, United States Luggage, Sumdex, Golla, OGIO, Brenthaven, Chrome Industries, FILSON CO.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Backpack Laptop Case

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Case

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Student Groups

Business Person

Others



The Computer Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computer Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computer Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Computer Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computer Bags

1.2 Computer Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Computer Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Backpack Laptop Case

1.2.3 Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Case

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Computer Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Computer Bags Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Student Groups

1.3.3 Business Person

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Computer Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Computer Bags Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Computer Bags Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Computer Bags Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Computer Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Computer Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Computer Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Computer Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Computer Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Computer Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Computer Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Computer Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Computer Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Computer Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Computer Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Computer Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Computer Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Computer Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Computer Bags Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Computer Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Computer Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Computer Bags Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Computer Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Computer Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Computer Bags Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Computer Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Computer Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Computer Bags Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Computer Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Bags Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Computer Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Computer Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Computer Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Computer Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Computer Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Computer Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Computer Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Computer Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Samsonite

6.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

6.1.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Samsonite Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Samsonite Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Samsonite Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Targus

6.2.1 Targus Corporation Information

6.2.2 Targus Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Targus Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Targus Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Targus Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Kensington

6.3.1 Kensington Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kensington Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Kensington Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Kensington Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Kensington Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Belkin International, Inc.

6.4.1 Belkin International, Inc. Corporation Information

6.4.2 Belkin International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Belkin International, Inc. Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Belkin International, Inc. Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Belkin International, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Sanwa

6.5.1 Sanwa Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sanwa Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Sanwa Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sanwa Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Sanwa Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Xiangxing Group

6.6.1 Xiangxing Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Xiangxing Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Xiangxing Group Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Xiangxing Group Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Xiangxing Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Elecom

6.6.1 Elecom Corporation Information

6.6.2 Elecom Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Elecom Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Elecom Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Elecom Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Wenger (Swissgear)

6.8.1 Wenger (Swissgear) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Wenger (Swissgear) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Wenger (Swissgear) Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Wenger (Swissgear) Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Wenger (Swissgear) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 DICOTA

6.9.1 DICOTA Corporation Information

6.9.2 DICOTA Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 DICOTA Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 DICOTA Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.9.5 DICOTA Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Crumpler

6.10.1 Crumpler Corporation Information

6.10.2 Crumpler Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Crumpler Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Crumpler Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Crumpler Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 United States Luggage

6.11.1 United States Luggage Corporation Information

6.11.2 United States Luggage Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 United States Luggage Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 United States Luggage Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.11.5 United States Luggage Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Sumdex

6.12.1 Sumdex Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sumdex Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Sumdex Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Sumdex Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Sumdex Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Golla

6.13.1 Golla Corporation Information

6.13.2 Golla Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Golla Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Golla Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Golla Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 OGIO

6.14.1 OGIO Corporation Information

6.14.2 OGIO Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 OGIO Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 OGIO Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.14.5 OGIO Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Brenthaven

6.15.1 Brenthaven Corporation Information

6.15.2 Brenthaven Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Brenthaven Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Brenthaven Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Brenthaven Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Chrome Industries

6.16.1 Chrome Industries Corporation Information

6.16.2 Chrome Industries Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Chrome Industries Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Chrome Industries Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Chrome Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 FILSON CO.

6.17.1 FILSON CO. Corporation Information

6.17.2 FILSON CO. Computer Bags Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 FILSON CO. Computer Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 FILSON CO. Computer Bags Product Portfolio

6.17.5 FILSON CO. Recent Developments/Updates

7 Computer Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Computer Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Computer Bags

7.4 Computer Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Computer Bags Distributors List

8.3 Computer Bags Customers

9 Computer Bags Market Dynamics

9.1 Computer Bags Industry Trends

9.2 Computer Bags Growth Drivers

9.3 Computer Bags Market Challenges

9.4 Computer Bags Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Computer Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Computer Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Computer Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Computer Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Computer Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Computer Bags by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”