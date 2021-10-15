Plumbing Pipes Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | JM Eagle, Wavin, Pipelife

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Plumbing Pipes Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JM Eagle, Wavin, Pipelife, China Lesso, IPEX, Performance Pipe, GPS PE Pipe Systems, WL Plastics, Georg Fischer Harvel, Astral Poly Technik, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, System Group, Polygon, Rifeng, Weixing New Material, Kubota ChemiX, Dutron, Aquatherm, Nanxin Pipeline, Hsiung Yeu Enterprise, Pestan, Charter Plastics, Advanced Plastic Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

PVC Pipe

PE Pipe

PP Pipe

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial



The Plumbing Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Plumbing Pipes market expansion?

What will be the global Plumbing Pipes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Plumbing Pipes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Plumbing Pipes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Plumbing Pipes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Plumbing Pipes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Plumbing Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plumbing Pipes

1.2 Plumbing Pipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PVC Pipe

1.2.3 PE Pipe

1.2.4 PP Pipe

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Plumbing Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plumbing Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plumbing Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plumbing Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plumbing Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plumbing Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plumbing Pipes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plumbing Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plumbing Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plumbing Pipes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plumbing Pipes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plumbing Pipes Production

3.4.1 North America Plumbing Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production

3.5.1 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plumbing Pipes Production

3.6.1 China Plumbing Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production

3.7.1 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 JM Eagle

7.1.1 JM Eagle Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.1.2 JM Eagle Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 JM Eagle Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 JM Eagle Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 JM Eagle Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Wavin

7.2.1 Wavin Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wavin Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Wavin Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Wavin Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Wavin Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Pipelife

7.3.1 Pipelife Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pipelife Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Pipelife Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Pipelife Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Pipelife Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 China Lesso

7.4.1 China Lesso Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.4.2 China Lesso Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 China Lesso Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 China Lesso Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 China Lesso Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 IPEX

7.5.1 IPEX Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.5.2 IPEX Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 IPEX Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 IPEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 IPEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Performance Pipe

7.6.1 Performance Pipe Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Performance Pipe Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Performance Pipe Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Performance Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Performance Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 GPS PE Pipe Systems

7.7.1 GPS PE Pipe Systems Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.7.2 GPS PE Pipe Systems Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 GPS PE Pipe Systems Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 GPS PE Pipe Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GPS PE Pipe Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 WL Plastics

7.8.1 WL Plastics Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.8.2 WL Plastics Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 WL Plastics Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 WL Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 WL Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Georg Fischer Harvel

7.9.1 Georg Fischer Harvel Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Georg Fischer Harvel Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Georg Fischer Harvel Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Georg Fischer Harvel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Georg Fischer Harvel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Astral Poly Technik

7.10.1 Astral Poly Technik Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Astral Poly Technik Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Astral Poly Technik Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Astral Poly Technik Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Astral Poly Technik Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Advanced Drainage Systems

7.11.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sekisui Chemical

7.12.1 Sekisui Chemical Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sekisui Chemical Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sekisui Chemical Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sekisui Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 System Group

7.13.1 System Group Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.13.2 System Group Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 System Group Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 System Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 System Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Polygon

7.14.1 Polygon Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polygon Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Polygon Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Polygon Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Polygon Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Rifeng

7.15.1 Rifeng Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Rifeng Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Rifeng Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Rifeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Rifeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Weixing New Material

7.16.1 Weixing New Material Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.16.2 Weixing New Material Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Weixing New Material Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Weixing New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Weixing New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kubota ChemiX

7.17.1 Kubota ChemiX Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kubota ChemiX Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kubota ChemiX Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kubota ChemiX Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kubota ChemiX Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Dutron

7.18.1 Dutron Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dutron Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Dutron Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Dutron Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Dutron Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Aquatherm

7.19.1 Aquatherm Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.19.2 Aquatherm Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Aquatherm Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Aquatherm Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Aquatherm Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nanxin Pipeline

7.20.1 Nanxin Pipeline Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nanxin Pipeline Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nanxin Pipeline Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nanxin Pipeline Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nanxin Pipeline Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise

7.21.1 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Pestan

7.22.1 Pestan Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.22.2 Pestan Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Pestan Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Pestan Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Pestan Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Charter Plastics

7.23.1 Charter Plastics Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.23.2 Charter Plastics Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Charter Plastics Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Charter Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Charter Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Advanced Plastic Industries

7.24.1 Advanced Plastic Industries Plumbing Pipes Corporation Information

7.24.2 Advanced Plastic Industries Plumbing Pipes Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Advanced Plastic Industries Plumbing Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Advanced Plastic Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Advanced Plastic Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plumbing Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plumbing Pipes

8.4 Plumbing Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plumbing Pipes Distributors List

9.3 Plumbing Pipes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plumbing Pipes Industry Trends

10.2 Plumbing Pipes Growth Drivers

10.3 Plumbing Pipes Market Challenges

10.4 Plumbing Pipes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plumbing Pipes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plumbing Pipes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Pipes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Pipes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Pipes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Pipes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plumbing Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plumbing Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plumbing Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Pipes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”