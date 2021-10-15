Hand Drill Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Wurth, Phoenix Contact, Wiha Tools

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Hand Drill Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hand Drill report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hand Drill market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hand Drill market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hand Drill market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hand Drill market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hand Drill market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Wurth, Phoenix Contact, Wiha Tools, SATA Tools, Stanley Hand Tools, Prokit’s Industries, Endura Tools, Deli

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Type

Semi-Automatic Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Decoration

Sculpture

Others



The Hand Drill Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hand Drill market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hand Drill market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Hand Drill Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hand Drill

1.2 Hand Drill Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hand Drill Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Manual Type

1.2.3 Semi-Automatic Type

1.3 Hand Drill Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hand Drill Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Decoration

1.3.3 Sculpture

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hand Drill Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hand Drill Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hand Drill Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hand Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hand Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Hand Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hand Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hand Drill Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hand Drill Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hand Drill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hand Drill Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hand Drill Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hand Drill Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hand Drill Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hand Drill Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Hand Drill Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hand Drill Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hand Drill Production

3.4.1 North America Hand Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hand Drill Production

3.5.1 Europe Hand Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hand Drill Production

3.6.1 China Hand Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hand Drill Production

3.7.1 Japan Hand Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Hand Drill Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hand Drill Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hand Drill Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hand Drill Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hand Drill Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hand Drill Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hand Drill Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hand Drill Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hand Drill Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hand Drill Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hand Drill Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hand Drill Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hand Drill Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Wurth

7.1.1 Wurth Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wurth Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Wurth Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Wurth Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Wurth Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Phoenix Contact

7.2.1 Phoenix Contact Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.2.2 Phoenix Contact Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Phoenix Contact Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Phoenix Contact Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Wiha Tools

7.3.1 Wiha Tools Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wiha Tools Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Wiha Tools Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Wiha Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Wiha Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SATA Tools

7.4.1 SATA Tools Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.4.2 SATA Tools Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SATA Tools Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SATA Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SATA Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Stanley Hand Tools

7.5.1 Stanley Hand Tools Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.5.2 Stanley Hand Tools Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Stanley Hand Tools Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Stanley Hand Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Stanley Hand Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Prokit’s Industries

7.6.1 Prokit’s Industries Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.6.2 Prokit’s Industries Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Prokit’s Industries Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Prokit’s Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Prokit’s Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Endura Tools

7.7.1 Endura Tools Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.7.2 Endura Tools Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Endura Tools Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Endura Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Endura Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Deli

7.8.1 Deli Hand Drill Corporation Information

7.8.2 Deli Hand Drill Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Deli Hand Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Deli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Deli Recent Developments/Updates

8 Hand Drill Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hand Drill Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hand Drill

8.4 Hand Drill Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hand Drill Distributors List

9.3 Hand Drill Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hand Drill Industry Trends

10.2 Hand Drill Growth Drivers

10.3 Hand Drill Market Challenges

10.4 Hand Drill Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hand Drill by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hand Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hand Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hand Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hand Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hand Drill

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hand Drill by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hand Drill by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hand Drill by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hand Drill by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hand Drill by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hand Drill by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hand Drill by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hand Drill by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”