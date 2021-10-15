Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Hitachi Metals, TDK, Magnequench

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals, TDK, Magnequench, FDK, Vacuumschmelze, Arnold, Philips, Cosmo Ferrites, Toshiba Materials, Tokin, Tengam Engineering, DMEGC, JPMF Guangdong, Aerospace Magnet and Magneto, Sinomag Technology, Bgrimm Magnetic, Jinchuan Electronics, Tianyuan Technology, Kaiven Group, Golden South Magnetic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ferrite

Rare Earth

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electro-Acoustic

Electronic Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Others



The Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market expansion?

What will be the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material

1.2 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ferrite

1.2.3 Rare Earth

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electro-Acoustic

1.3.3 Electronic Appliances

1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.5 Medical Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production

3.4.1 North America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production

3.5.1 Europe Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production

3.6.1 China Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production

3.7.1 Japan Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hitachi Metals

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TDK

7.2.1 TDK Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.2.2 TDK Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TDK Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Magnequench

7.3.1 Magnequench Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.3.2 Magnequench Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Magnequench Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Magnequench Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Magnequench Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 FDK

7.4.1 FDK Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 FDK Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.4.3 FDK Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 FDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 FDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Vacuumschmelze

7.5.1 Vacuumschmelze Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vacuumschmelze Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Vacuumschmelze Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Vacuumschmelze Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Arnold

7.6.1 Arnold Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arnold Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Arnold Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Arnold Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Arnold Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Philips

7.7.1 Philips Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 Philips Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Philips Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Cosmo Ferrites

7.8.1 Cosmo Ferrites Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cosmo Ferrites Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Cosmo Ferrites Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Cosmo Ferrites Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cosmo Ferrites Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toshiba Materials

7.9.1 Toshiba Materials Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toshiba Materials Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toshiba Materials Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toshiba Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toshiba Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tokin

7.10.1 Tokin Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tokin Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tokin Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tokin Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tokin Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tengam Engineering

7.11.1 Tengam Engineering Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tengam Engineering Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tengam Engineering Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tengam Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tengam Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 DMEGC

7.12.1 DMEGC Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.12.2 DMEGC Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.12.3 DMEGC Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 DMEGC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 DMEGC Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 JPMF Guangdong

7.13.1 JPMF Guangdong Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.13.2 JPMF Guangdong Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.13.3 JPMF Guangdong Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 JPMF Guangdong Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 JPMF Guangdong Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Aerospace Magnet and Magneto

7.14.1 Aerospace Magnet and Magneto Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aerospace Magnet and Magneto Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Aerospace Magnet and Magneto Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Aerospace Magnet and Magneto Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Aerospace Magnet and Magneto Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sinomag Technology

7.15.1 Sinomag Technology Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sinomag Technology Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sinomag Technology Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Sinomag Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sinomag Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Bgrimm Magnetic

7.16.1 Bgrimm Magnetic Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bgrimm Magnetic Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Bgrimm Magnetic Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Bgrimm Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Bgrimm Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jinchuan Electronics

7.17.1 Jinchuan Electronics Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jinchuan Electronics Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jinchuan Electronics Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jinchuan Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jinchuan Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Tianyuan Technology

7.18.1 Tianyuan Technology Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tianyuan Technology Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Tianyuan Technology Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Tianyuan Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Tianyuan Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Kaiven Group

7.19.1 Kaiven Group Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kaiven Group Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Kaiven Group Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Kaiven Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Kaiven Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Golden South Magnetic

7.20.1 Golden South Magnetic Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.20.2 Golden South Magnetic Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Golden South Magnetic Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Golden South Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Golden South Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material

8.4 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Distributors List

9.3 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Industry Trends

10.2 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Growth Drivers

10.3 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Challenges

10.4 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

