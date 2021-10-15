Water Pump Pliers Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | WÜRTH, Phoenix Tools, Wiha Tools

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled "(Water Pump Pliers Market)" by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Pump Pliers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Pump Pliers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Pump Pliers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Pump Pliers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Pump Pliers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Pump Pliers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

WÜRTH, Phoenix Tools, Wiha Tools, SATA Tools, Stanley Hand Tools, Prokit’s Industries, Endura Tools, Deli, Channellock, Groz Tools, Rothenberger, Irwin Industrial Tools, Silverline Tools

Market Segmentation by Product:

Straight-Jaw Pliers

Curved-Jaw Pliers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sanitary and Heating Engineering

Air-conditioning

Building Services Engineering

Automotive

Others



The Water Pump Pliers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Pump Pliers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Pump Pliers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Water Pump Pliers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Pump Pliers

1.2 Water Pump Pliers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Straight-Jaw Pliers

1.2.3 Curved-Jaw Pliers

1.3 Water Pump Pliers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Sanitary and Heating Engineering

1.3.3 Air-conditioning

1.3.4 Building Services Engineering

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Water Pump Pliers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Water Pump Pliers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Water Pump Pliers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Water Pump Pliers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Water Pump Pliers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water Pump Pliers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Water Pump Pliers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Water Pump Pliers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Water Pump Pliers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Water Pump Pliers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Water Pump Pliers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Water Pump Pliers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Water Pump Pliers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Water Pump Pliers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Water Pump Pliers Production

3.4.1 North America Water Pump Pliers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Water Pump Pliers Production

3.5.1 Europe Water Pump Pliers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Water Pump Pliers Production

3.6.1 China Water Pump Pliers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Water Pump Pliers Production

3.7.1 Japan Water Pump Pliers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Water Pump Pliers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Water Pump Pliers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Water Pump Pliers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Water Pump Pliers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 WÜRTH

7.1.1 WÜRTH Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.1.2 WÜRTH Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 WÜRTH Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 WÜRTH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 WÜRTH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Phoenix Tools

7.2.1 Phoenix Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Phoenix Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Phoenix Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Phoenix Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Phoenix Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Wiha Tools

7.3.1 Wiha Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wiha Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Wiha Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Wiha Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Wiha Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SATA Tools

7.4.1 SATA Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.4.2 SATA Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SATA Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SATA Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SATA Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Stanley Hand Tools

7.5.1 Stanley Hand Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Stanley Hand Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Stanley Hand Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Stanley Hand Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Stanley Hand Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Prokit’s Industries

7.6.1 Prokit’s Industries Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Prokit’s Industries Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Prokit’s Industries Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Prokit’s Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Prokit’s Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Endura Tools

7.7.1 Endura Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Endura Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Endura Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Endura Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Endura Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Deli

7.8.1 Deli Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Deli Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Deli Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Deli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Deli Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Channellock

7.9.1 Channellock Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Channellock Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Channellock Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Channellock Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Channellock Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Groz Tools

7.10.1 Groz Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.10.2 Groz Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Groz Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Groz Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Groz Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rothenberger

7.11.1 Rothenberger Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rothenberger Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rothenberger Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rothenberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rothenberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Irwin Industrial Tools

7.12.1 Irwin Industrial Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Irwin Industrial Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Irwin Industrial Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Irwin Industrial Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Irwin Industrial Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Silverline Tools

7.13.1 Silverline Tools Water Pump Pliers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Silverline Tools Water Pump Pliers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Silverline Tools Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Silverline Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Silverline Tools Recent Developments/Updates

8 Water Pump Pliers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water Pump Pliers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Pump Pliers

8.4 Water Pump Pliers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Water Pump Pliers Distributors List

9.3 Water Pump Pliers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Water Pump Pliers Industry Trends

10.2 Water Pump Pliers Growth Drivers

10.3 Water Pump Pliers Market Challenges

10.4 Water Pump Pliers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Pump Pliers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Water Pump Pliers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Water Pump Pliers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Water Pump Pliers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Pump Pliers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Pump Pliers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Water Pump Pliers by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Pump Pliers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Pump Pliers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water Pump Pliers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Water Pump Pliers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

