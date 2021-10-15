Basil Oil Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | doTERRA International, Gangotri Essential Oils, Equinox Aromas

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Basil Oil Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Basil Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Basil Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Basil Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Basil Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Basil Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Basil Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

doTERRA International, Gangotri Essential Oils, Equinox Aromas, Givaudan, Berje, Elixens, Ernesto Ventos, Fleurchem, Penta Manufacturing Company, Robertet Group, Ultra International

Market Segmentation by Product:

Compound Essential Oil

Unilateral Essential Oil



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Spa and Relaxation

Others



The Basil Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Basil Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Basil Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Basil Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Basil Oil

1.2 Basil Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Basil Oil Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Compound Essential Oil

1.2.3 Unilateral Essential Oil

1.3 Basil Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Basil Oil Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Spa and Relaxation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Basil Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Basil Oil Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Basil Oil Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Basil Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Basil Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Basil Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Basil Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Basil Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Basil Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Basil Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Basil Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Basil Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Basil Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Basil Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Basil Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Basil Oil Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Basil Oil Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Basil Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Basil Oil Production

3.4.1 North America Basil Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Basil Oil Production

3.5.1 Europe Basil Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Basil Oil Production

3.6.1 China Basil Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Basil Oil Production

3.7.1 Japan Basil Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Basil Oil Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Basil Oil Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Basil Oil Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Basil Oil Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Basil Oil Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Basil Oil Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Basil Oil Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Basil Oil Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Basil Oil Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Basil Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Basil Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Basil Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Basil Oil Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 doTERRA International

7.1.1 doTERRA International Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.1.2 doTERRA International Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.1.3 doTERRA International Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 doTERRA International Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 doTERRA International Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Gangotri Essential Oils

7.2.1 Gangotri Essential Oils Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gangotri Essential Oils Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Gangotri Essential Oils Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Gangotri Essential Oils Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Gangotri Essential Oils Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Equinox Aromas

7.3.1 Equinox Aromas Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.3.2 Equinox Aromas Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Equinox Aromas Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Equinox Aromas Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Equinox Aromas Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Givaudan

7.4.1 Givaudan Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.4.2 Givaudan Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Givaudan Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Givaudan Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Givaudan Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Berje

7.5.1 Berje Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.5.2 Berje Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Berje Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Berje Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Berje Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Elixens

7.6.1 Elixens Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.6.2 Elixens Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Elixens Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Elixens Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Elixens Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ernesto Ventos

7.7.1 Ernesto Ventos Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ernesto Ventos Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ernesto Ventos Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ernesto Ventos Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ernesto Ventos Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fleurchem

7.8.1 Fleurchem Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fleurchem Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fleurchem Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fleurchem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fleurchem Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Penta Manufacturing Company

7.9.1 Penta Manufacturing Company Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.9.2 Penta Manufacturing Company Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Penta Manufacturing Company Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Penta Manufacturing Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Penta Manufacturing Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Robertet Group

7.10.1 Robertet Group Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.10.2 Robertet Group Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Robertet Group Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Robertet Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Robertet Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Ultra International

7.11.1 Ultra International Basil Oil Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ultra International Basil Oil Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Ultra International Basil Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Ultra International Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Ultra International Recent Developments/Updates

8 Basil Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Basil Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Basil Oil

8.4 Basil Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Basil Oil Distributors List

9.3 Basil Oil Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Basil Oil Industry Trends

10.2 Basil Oil Growth Drivers

10.3 Basil Oil Market Challenges

10.4 Basil Oil Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Basil Oil by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Basil Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Basil Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Basil Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Basil Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Basil Oil

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Basil Oil by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Basil Oil by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Basil Oil by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Basil Oil by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Basil Oil by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Basil Oil by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Basil Oil by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Basil Oil by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”