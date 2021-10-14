Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Projected to Exhibit a Double-Digit CAGR between 2021 and 2028 | Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer, Eli Lilly

Overview of the Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market:

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market research report gives analysis and data according to categories such as Market segments, regions, types, technology, end-user, applications and so on.



The Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market is expected to witness high growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

As per the market research study, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs) refers to a type of condition that is generally caused in a person whose mother consumed alcohol during their pregnancy. This disorder tends to effect include behavioural, learning and physical problems, and a FASD person can have a mix of all problems sometimes.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market are increase in the prevalence for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) across the globe, increased alcohol consumption by pregnant women, eventually increasing the incidence rate of the disorder, and surge in number of awareness program for inhibition of disabilities. In addition, surge in healthcare expenditure, increase in number of pregnancies, change in lifestyle and adoption of bad lifestyle habits positively affect the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market.

Regional analysis, North America dominates the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market because of the increased diversity in the lifestyle and more average consumption rate of alcohol by pregnant women within the region. APAC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in awareness programs conducted by various health organizations in the region.

Major Key Players:

1 Novo Nordisk A/S

2 Sanofi

3 Pfizer Inc

4 Momenta Pharmaceuticals

5 LEO Pharma A/S

6 Igenomix

7 Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies

8 Natera, Inc

9 Perrigo Company plc

10 Bayer AG

11 Eli Lilly and Company

Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Segmentation:

Market Segment By Type Of Disease:

1 Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

2 Alcohol-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorder (ARND)

3 Alcohol-Related Birth Defects (ARBD)

Market Segment By Treatment Type:

1 Medication (Stimulants, Antidepressants, Neuroleptics, Anti-Anxiety Drugs and Others)

2 Behaviour

3 Education Therapy

Market Segment By End-User:

1 Hospitals

2 Clinics

3 Others

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

2 What are the key market trends?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in this market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

