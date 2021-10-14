Dental Implants Market Key Factors for Growth and Opportunity Illuminated by New Report 2021-2028 | Danaher, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet, Cortex

Global Dental Implants Market Synopsis:

The Global Dental Implants Market to account to USD 6.18 Billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market research study, Dental Implant is a type of a surgical component that interface with the bone of the jaw or skull to hold up a dental prosthesis such as a bridge, denture, crown, facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Dental Implants Market are increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increase in income levels in developed economies, and increasing incidence of dental disorders across the globe. Additionally, increasing elderly population worldwide and the low penetration rate of dental implants in developing countries as well as the rising investments in CAD/CAM technologies are also enhancing the growth of the market.

In terms of regional analysis, Europe region leads the dental implants market owing to the increasing geriatric population demanding oral care service within the region. APAC is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising economic stability and disposable income as well as increasing geriatric population base within this particular region.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Dental Implants Market:

Danaher Dentsply Sirona Henry Schein, Inc Zimmer Biomet Bicon, LLC Adin Global SigDent Institut Straumann AG Sweden & Martina S.p.A BEGO GmbH & Co. KG NEOBIOTECH Neoss Limited ProScan T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd Osstem UK TOV Implant LTD Cortex KYOCERA Corporation DENTIUM Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd and More……..

Global Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Material Type Segmentation:

Titanium

Zirconium

Ceramic

Others

Procedure Segmentation:

Root-Form Dental Implants

Plate-Form Dental Implants

Demographics Segmentation:

Geriatric

Middle Aged

Adult

Others

Price Segmentation:

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

Design Segmentation:

Tapered Implants

Parallel Walled Implants

End-User Segmentation:

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Dental Laboratories

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Dental Implants Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Dental Implants including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Dental Implants Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Global Dental Implants Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Dental Implants Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Dental Implants Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Dental Implants Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Dental Implants Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Dental Implants Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Dental Implants Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

