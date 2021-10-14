Asthma Disease Market with Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Top Key Players (GSK, Sanofi, Pfizer, Abbott, Lilly, Roche, Teva) | Forecasts to 2028

Overview of Global Asthma Disease Market:

The Global Asthma Disease Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 4.2% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to the market report analysis, Asthma is a respiratory disease that results in narrowing the airways which leads to difficulty in breathing. Asthma leads to excessive development of mucous in the windpipe which results in period but repetitive attack of breathlessness. Asthma also brings along chest pain, coughing and congestion. Asthma results in lung inflammation and tightens the muscles.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Asthma Disease Market are increasing prevalence of air pollution, cancer, consumption of tobacco and smoking, rapid growth in the consumption of tobacco and increased smoking.

Global Asthma Disease Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Classification Type, the asthma disease market has been segmented into mild intermittent asthma, mild persistent asthma, moderate persistent asthma and severe persistent asthma.

Based on the Duration of Action Type, the asthma disease market is segmented into long-term asthma control medications, inhaled corticosteroids, anticholinergics, tiotropium bromide, leukotriene modifiers, Long-acting beta agonists, salmeterol, formoterol, arformoterol, theophylline, quick-relief (rescue) medications, short acting beta agonists, albuterol sulphate, salbutamol, allergy medications, allergy shots (immunotherapy), omalizumab (Xolair) and others.

Based on the Route of Administration, the asthma disease market is segmented into oral, inhaled, intravenous and others.

Based on the End-Users, the asthma disease market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Global Key Vendors:

Merck & Co., Inc Sanofi Novartis AG Astellas Pharma Inc Pfizer Inc Abbott Lilly Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Mylan N.V GlaxoSmithKline plc Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc AstraZeneca AbbVie Inc Teva Pharmaceutical Vectura Group plc Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc Alkermes

