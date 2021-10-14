2021-2028 Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Trending Technologies, Remarkable Developments and Key Players like HEMARINA, KaloCyte, OPK Biotech, NuvOx Pharma

Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Synopsis:

The Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market is growing with a CAGR of 25.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 30,560.42 thousand by 2028.

As per the market report analysis, Artificial Blood Substitutes are also known as oxygen therapeutics or haemoglobin-based oxygen carriers. It is used to mimic the function of biological blood and to offer a substitute to blood transfusion. Artificial blood are used as a solution to replace transfusion of banked red blood cells and are designed to overcome the limitations such as shortage of blood sonor, high risk contamination, requirement of cross matching. The allogenic blood transfusions has multiple risks and can cause infectious transmission, transfusion reactions, transfusion related acute lung injury, delayed postoperative wound healing, immunomodulation and potential risk of cancer recurrence.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market are limited availability of fresh blood and its short life span coupled with increasing demand for blood transfusion and increased funding for development of blood substitutes. In addition, artificial blood substitute eliminates the risk of infectious diseases or contamination during transfusion and offers extended shelf life in comparison to the human blood as it can be stored for 3 years at room temperature or more while the human blood shelf life is short for 42 days.

Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product Type, the global artificial blood substitutes market is segmented into perflurocarbon (PFCs) and hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers (HBOCs). Perflurocarbon (PFCs) is further segmented into perftoran. Hemoglobin-based oxygen carries (HBOCs) is further segmented into oxyglobin and hemopure.

Based on the Source, the global artificial blood substitutes market is segmented into human blood, animal blood, microorganism based recombinant HB, synthetic polymers and stem cells.

Based on the Application, the global artificial blood substitutes market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, malignant neoplasma, injuries, neonatal conditions, organ transplant and maternal condition.

Based on the End-User, the global artificial blood substitutes market is segmented into hospital & clinics, blood banks and others.

Geographically, an influential Artificial Blood Substitutes marketing report is categorized into various regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion rate (percent) in the following areas, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market:

HEMARINA Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics LLC KaloCyte, Inc European Medicines Agency OPK Biotech LLC NuvOx Pharma Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC Boston Therapeutics, Inc Aurum Biosciences OXYVITA Inc NanoBlood LLC and More……………

Report contents include

Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

