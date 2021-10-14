APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028 | Top Key Vendors – Hidex Oy, Perkin Elmer, Berthold Techn

Asia-Pacific Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Overview:

The Asia-Pacific Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 23.45 Million by 2028.

As per the market report analysis, the Immunoassay is biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen. The biochemical test is carried out through a device known as “Gamma Counter”. A gamma counter is an instrument to measure gamma radiation emitted by a radionuclide.

The significant key factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market are increasing research and development expenditures, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing patient awareness towards chronic disease treatment is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. However, high cost of gamma counters, and risk of gamma radiation are the factors expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Well, Application, Disease Condition, Purchase Mode, and End-User. Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Product Type, the APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented into automated, manual/semi-automated. By Well, the APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented into multi-well, single-well. Based on the Application, the APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented into radio immunoassays, nuclear medicine assays, others. By Disease Condition, the APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented into cancer biomarker, infectious diseases, therapeutic drug monitoring, endocrine hormones, allergy, neonatal screening, cardiac markers, auto immune disease, others. By Purchase Mode, the APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented into out-right purchase, rental purchase. Based on the End-User, the APAC Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market is segmented into laboratory, hospitals, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, blood banks, others.

Geographically, The countries covered in the laxative market report are the Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of APAC. Out-right purchase segment in Japan is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to possibility of depreciation deduction, and tax incentives.

Top Leading Key in Players Asia-Pacific Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market: Hidex Oy, Perkin Elmer Inc, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, ENERSYS Co. Ltd, Shinjin Medics Inc, LabLogic Systems Ltd and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2028?

2 What are the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

