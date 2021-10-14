Global Freight Transportation Management Market: Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2028 | CTSI-GLOBAL, GEODIS, Cloud Logistics, THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC, Kuebix, Manhattan Associates

The wide-reaching Global Freight Transportation Management Market report makes businesses to utilize actionable data and make informed decisions. Once the consumer behaviour, the market, competitors, and the issues that will affect the industry in the future are understood, business gets armed better to position the brand. Combining all the marketing aspects with the collected quantitative data allows more successful product development. An outstanding Freight Transportation Management market report helps with the strategic planning which includes mapping out big-picture organizational goals, launch a new product development, plan a geographic market expansion, or even a merger and acquisition.

The solid foundation required to fulfil the variety of business challenges that come along can be provided by the Freight Transportation Management market analysis report. To generate this report, goals are set and primary and secondary segments are decided to get the grips with the kind of information required to achieve effective results. The report is very concise and accurate which is straight to the point and also don’t omit any essential information. All the gathered market data is cleaned and organized before formulating an excellent market report. The complete Freight Transportation Management market research report has executive summary which explains the general idea of the report.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

CTSI-GLOBAL, GEODIS, Cloud Logistics, THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC, Kuebix, Manhattan Associates, Transplace, Softeon, GlobalTranz, Oracle, SAP SE, Accenture, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd, Werner Enterprises, Supply Chain Solutions, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., TRANSPOREON GmbH, MercuryGate, among others..

Key Questions Covered in the Freight Transportation Management Market Report

**The report offers insight into Freight Transportation Management demand outlook

**The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Freight Transportation Management Market

**Freight Transportation Management market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

**Freight Transportation Management market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

**Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities

**Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Freight Transportation Management business

**Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects

**Recent insights on the Freight Transportation Management market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Key Market Segmentation

Freight transportation management market is segmented on the basis of transportation mode, offering, deployment mode, organization size and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of transportation mode, the freight transportation management market is segmented into roadways, railways, marine and airways. Roadways held largest share in the market in 2020. This is mainly due to faster connectivity and less investment in construction of roadway.

On the basis of offering, the freight transportation management market is segmented into solutions and services. Solution held larger share in the market in 2020, this is mainly attributed as the companies provide solutions in form of software to ease business operations.

On the basis of deployment mode, the freight transportation management market is segmented into cloud and on-premise, cloud held larger share in the market in 2020. This is mainly due to increasing adoption of digitalization and also cloud services are efficient and scalable.

On the basis of organization size, the freight transportation management market is segmented into large enterprises and SME’s. Large enterprises held largest share in the global freight transportation management market in 2020, this is mainly due to companies implementing freight transportation management require heavy investments and capital.

On the basis of end user, the freight transportation management market is segmented into manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, transportation, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, food & beverages, oil & gas, energy & utility, electronics, automotive, IT & telecom and others. Manufacturing held largest share in the market in 2020, this is mainly due to high usage of freight transportation management by manufacturing industries to track their freight.

By Region of Freight Transportation Management market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

Target Audience of the Global Freight Transportation Management Market in Market Study:

**Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

**Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

**Venture capitalists

**Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

**Third-party knowledge providers

**Investment bankers

**Investors

The study objectives of this report are:

**To project the value and volume of Keyword sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

**To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

**To study and analyze the global Keyword size (value and volume) by the company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast

**To understand the structure of Keyword by identifying its various sub-segments

**To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

**Focuses on the key global Keyword manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

**To analyze the Keyword with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

**To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

