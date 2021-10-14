HIP Replacement Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | Stryker Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG

“

A newly published report titled “(HIP Replacement Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HIP Replacement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HIP Replacement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HIP Replacement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HIP Replacement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HIP Replacement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HIP Replacement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stryker Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (J&J), DJO Global Inc., Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Exactech Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Resurfacing Implant

RevisionHipReplacementImplant



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The HIP Replacement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HIP Replacement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HIP Replacement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 HIP Replacement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HIP Replacement

1.2 HIP Replacement Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HIP Replacement Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Total Hip Replacement Implant

1.2.3 Partial Hip Replacement Implant

1.2.4 Resurfacing Implant

1.2.5 RevisionHipReplacementImplant

1.3 HIP Replacement Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HIP Replacement Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Orthopedic Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global HIP Replacement Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global HIP Replacement Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global HIP Replacement Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 HIP Replacement Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 HIP Replacement Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global HIP Replacement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global HIP Replacement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global HIP Replacement Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers HIP Replacement Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 HIP Replacement Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HIP Replacement Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest HIP Replacement Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global HIP Replacement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 HIP Replacement Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global HIP Replacement Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global HIP Replacement Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America HIP Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America HIP Replacement Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America HIP Replacement Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe HIP Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe HIP Replacement Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe HIP Replacement Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific HIP Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific HIP Replacement Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific HIP Replacement Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America HIP Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America HIP Replacement Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America HIP Replacement Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa HIP Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa HIP Replacement Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa HIP Replacement Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global HIP Replacement Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global HIP Replacement Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global HIP Replacement Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global HIP Replacement Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global HIP Replacement Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global HIP Replacement Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global HIP Replacement Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global HIP Replacement Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Stryker Corporation

6.1.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

6.1.2 Stryker Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Stryker Corporation HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Stryker Corporation HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Microport Scientific Corporation

6.2.1 Microport Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 Microport Scientific Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Microport Scientific Corporation HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Microport Scientific Corporation HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Microport Scientific Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Corporation Information

6.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.3.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Depuy Synthes (J&J)

6.4.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Depuy Synthes (J&J) HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Depuy Synthes (J&J) HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 DJO Global Inc.

6.5.1 DJO Global Inc. Corporation Information

6.5.2 DJO Global Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 DJO Global Inc. HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 DJO Global Inc. HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.5.5 DJO Global Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Smith & Nephew

6.6.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

6.6.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Smith & Nephew HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Smith & Nephew HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Zimmer Biomet

6.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

6.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Zimmer Biomet HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zimmer Biomet HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Exactech Inc.

6.8.1 Exactech Inc. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Exactech Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Exactech Inc. HIP Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Exactech Inc. HIP Replacement Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Exactech Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7 HIP Replacement Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 HIP Replacement Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HIP Replacement

7.4 HIP Replacement Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 HIP Replacement Distributors List

8.3 HIP Replacement Customers

9 HIP Replacement Market Dynamics

9.1 HIP Replacement Industry Trends

9.2 HIP Replacement Growth Drivers

9.3 HIP Replacement Market Challenges

9.4 HIP Replacement Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 HIP Replacement Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of HIP Replacement by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of HIP Replacement by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 HIP Replacement Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of HIP Replacement by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of HIP Replacement by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 HIP Replacement Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of HIP Replacement by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of HIP Replacement by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

