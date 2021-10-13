Container and Packaging Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Georgia-Pacific, INDEVCO, International Paper

“

The report titled Global Container and Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Container and Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Container and Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Container and Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Container and Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Container and Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Container and Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Container and Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Container and Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Container and Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Container and Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Container and Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Georgia-Pacific, INDEVCO, International Paper, Tetra Pak, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Cascades, Colbert Packaging, Davpack, Diamond Packaging, DS Smith, Europac Group, Evergreen Packaging, Howell Packaging, MOD-PAC, Mondi Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Corrugated Containers and Packaging

Paper Bags and Sacks

Folding Boxes and Cases



Market Segmentation by Application:

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Healthcare Products Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Other Applications



The Container and Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Container and Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Container and Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Container and Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Container and Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Container and Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Container and Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Container and Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Container and Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Container and Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Container and Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Corrugated Containers and Packaging

1.2.2 Paper Bags and Sacks

1.2.3 Folding Boxes and Cases

1.3 Global Container and Packaging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Container and Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Container and Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Container and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Container and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Container and Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Container and Packaging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Container and Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Container and Packaging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Container and Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Container and Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Container and Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Container and Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Container and Packaging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Container and Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Container and Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Container and Packaging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Container and Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Container and Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Container and Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Container and Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Container and Packaging by Application

4.1 Container and Packaging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Beverage Packaging

4.1.2 Food Packaging

4.1.3 Healthcare Products Packaging

4.1.4 Industrial Packaging

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Container and Packaging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Container and Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Container and Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Container and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Container and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Container and Packaging by Country

5.1 North America Container and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Container and Packaging by Country

6.1 Europe Container and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Container and Packaging by Country

8.1 Latin America Container and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Container and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Container and Packaging Business

10.1 Georgia-Pacific

10.1.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

10.1.2 Georgia-Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Georgia-Pacific Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Georgia-Pacific Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

10.2 INDEVCO

10.2.1 INDEVCO Corporation Information

10.2.2 INDEVCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 INDEVCO Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 INDEVCO Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 INDEVCO Recent Development

10.3 International Paper

10.3.1 International Paper Corporation Information

10.3.2 International Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 International Paper Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 International Paper Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 International Paper Recent Development

10.4 Tetra Pak

10.4.1 Tetra Pak Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tetra Pak Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Tetra Pak Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Tetra Pak Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Tetra Pak Recent Development

10.5 WestRock

10.5.1 WestRock Corporation Information

10.5.2 WestRock Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 WestRock Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 WestRock Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 WestRock Recent Development

10.6 Smurfit Kappa

10.6.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Smurfit Kappa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Smurfit Kappa Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Smurfit Kappa Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

10.7 Cascades

10.7.1 Cascades Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cascades Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cascades Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cascades Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Cascades Recent Development

10.8 Colbert Packaging

10.8.1 Colbert Packaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 Colbert Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Colbert Packaging Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Colbert Packaging Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Colbert Packaging Recent Development

10.9 Davpack

10.9.1 Davpack Corporation Information

10.9.2 Davpack Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Davpack Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Davpack Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Davpack Recent Development

10.10 Diamond Packaging

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Container and Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Diamond Packaging Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Diamond Packaging Recent Development

10.11 DS Smith

10.11.1 DS Smith Corporation Information

10.11.2 DS Smith Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DS Smith Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DS Smith Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 DS Smith Recent Development

10.12 Europac Group

10.12.1 Europac Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Europac Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Europac Group Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Europac Group Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 Europac Group Recent Development

10.13 Evergreen Packaging

10.13.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information

10.13.2 Evergreen Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Evergreen Packaging Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Evergreen Packaging Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 Evergreen Packaging Recent Development

10.14 Howell Packaging

10.14.1 Howell Packaging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Howell Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Howell Packaging Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Howell Packaging Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 Howell Packaging Recent Development

10.15 MOD-PAC

10.15.1 MOD-PAC Corporation Information

10.15.2 MOD-PAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 MOD-PAC Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 MOD-PAC Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 MOD-PAC Recent Development

10.16 Mondi Group

10.16.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mondi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Mondi Group Container and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Mondi Group Container and Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Container and Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Container and Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Container and Packaging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Container and Packaging Distributors

12.3 Container and Packaging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

