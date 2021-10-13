Construction and Mining Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2021- 2027 | Xuzhou Construction Machinery, XGMA, Volvo CE

“

The report titled Global Construction and Mining Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction and Mining market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction and Mining market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction and Mining market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction and Mining market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Construction and Mining report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction and Mining report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction and Mining market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction and Mining market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction and Mining market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction and Mining market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction and Mining market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Xuzhou Construction Machinery, XGMA, Volvo CE, Terex, Takeuchi, Sunward, Sumitomo, Loval, Liugong, Komatsu, Kobelco, J.C. Bamford Excavators, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hitachi, Deere & Company, CNH Global, Changlin, Caterpillar

Market Segmentation by Product:

Loaders

Dozers

Excavators

Crushing

Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Infrastructure

Mineral Mining

Residential Building

Metal Mining

Others



The Construction and Mining Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction and Mining market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction and Mining market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Construction and Mining market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Construction and Mining industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Construction and Mining market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Construction and Mining market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction and Mining market?

Table of Contents:

1 Construction and Mining Market Overview

1.1 Construction and Mining Product Overview

1.2 Construction and Mining Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Loaders

1.2.2 Dozers

1.2.3 Excavators

1.2.4 Crushing

1.2.5 Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Construction and Mining Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Construction and Mining Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Construction and Mining Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Construction and Mining Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Construction and Mining Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Construction and Mining Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Construction and Mining Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Construction and Mining Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Construction and Mining Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Construction and Mining Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Construction and Mining Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction and Mining Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Construction and Mining Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Construction and Mining as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Construction and Mining Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Construction and Mining Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Construction and Mining Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Construction and Mining Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Construction and Mining Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Construction and Mining Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Construction and Mining Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Construction and Mining by Application

4.1 Construction and Mining Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Infrastructure

4.1.2 Mineral Mining

4.1.3 Residential Building

4.1.4 Metal Mining

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Construction and Mining Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Construction and Mining Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Construction and Mining Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Construction and Mining Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Construction and Mining Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Construction and Mining by Country

5.1 North America Construction and Mining Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Construction and Mining by Country

6.1 Europe Construction and Mining Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Construction and Mining by Country

8.1 Latin America Construction and Mining Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction and Mining Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction and Mining Business

10.1 Xuzhou Construction Machinery

10.1.1 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Corporation Information

10.1.2 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.1.5 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Recent Development

10.2 XGMA

10.2.1 XGMA Corporation Information

10.2.2 XGMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 XGMA Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 XGMA Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.2.5 XGMA Recent Development

10.3 Volvo CE

10.3.1 Volvo CE Corporation Information

10.3.2 Volvo CE Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Volvo CE Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Volvo CE Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.3.5 Volvo CE Recent Development

10.4 Terex

10.4.1 Terex Corporation Information

10.4.2 Terex Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Terex Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Terex Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.4.5 Terex Recent Development

10.5 Takeuchi

10.5.1 Takeuchi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Takeuchi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Takeuchi Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Takeuchi Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.5.5 Takeuchi Recent Development

10.6 Sunward

10.6.1 Sunward Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sunward Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sunward Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sunward Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.6.5 Sunward Recent Development

10.7 Sumitomo

10.7.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sumitomo Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sumitomo Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.7.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.8 Loval

10.8.1 Loval Corporation Information

10.8.2 Loval Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Loval Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Loval Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.8.5 Loval Recent Development

10.9 Liugong

10.9.1 Liugong Corporation Information

10.9.2 Liugong Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Liugong Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Liugong Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.9.5 Liugong Recent Development

10.10 Komatsu

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Construction and Mining Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Komatsu Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Komatsu Recent Development

10.11 Kobelco

10.11.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kobelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kobelco Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kobelco Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.11.5 Kobelco Recent Development

10.12 J.C. Bamford Excavators

10.12.1 J.C. Bamford Excavators Corporation Information

10.12.2 J.C. Bamford Excavators Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 J.C. Bamford Excavators Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 J.C. Bamford Excavators Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.12.5 J.C. Bamford Excavators Recent Development

10.13 Hyundai Heavy Industries

10.13.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.13.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.14 Hitachi

10.14.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hitachi Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hitachi Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.14.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.15 Deere & Company

10.15.1 Deere & Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 Deere & Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Deere & Company Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Deere & Company Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.15.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

10.16 CNH Global

10.16.1 CNH Global Corporation Information

10.16.2 CNH Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 CNH Global Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 CNH Global Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.16.5 CNH Global Recent Development

10.17 Changlin

10.17.1 Changlin Corporation Information

10.17.2 Changlin Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Changlin Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Changlin Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.17.5 Changlin Recent Development

10.18 Caterpillar

10.18.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.18.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Caterpillar Construction and Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Caterpillar Construction and Mining Products Offered

10.18.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Construction and Mining Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Construction and Mining Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Construction and Mining Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Construction and Mining Distributors

12.3 Construction and Mining Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”