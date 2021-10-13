Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont

“

The report titled Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Plastic Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Plastic Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, BIOTEC, Jinhui Zhaolong, API, Agrana Starke, Danimer Scientific, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, Kaneka, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester, Mitsubishi Chemical, FKuR Kunststoff, BIO-FED, Biome Bioplastics, GRABIO, CARBIOLICE, United Biopolymers

Market Segmentation by Product:

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blends

PBAT

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging



The Bio-Plastic Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-Plastic Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Plastic Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.2 Starch Blends

1.2.3 PBAT

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-Plastic Packaging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-Plastic Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-Plastic Packaging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Plastic Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bio-Plastic Packaging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging by Application

4.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Flexible Packaging

4.1.2 Rigid Packaging

4.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging by Country

5.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging by Country

6.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging by Country

8.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-Plastic Packaging Business

10.1 NatureWorks

10.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

10.1.2 NatureWorks Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NatureWorks Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 NatureWorks Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Novamont

10.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

10.3.2 Novamont Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Novamont Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Novamont Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Novamont Recent Development

10.4 Futamura

10.4.1 Futamura Corporation Information

10.4.2 Futamura Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Futamura Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Futamura Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Futamura Recent Development

10.5 Taghleef Industries

10.5.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taghleef Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Taghleef Industries Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Taghleef Industries Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Development

10.6 BIOTEC

10.6.1 BIOTEC Corporation Information

10.6.2 BIOTEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BIOTEC Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BIOTEC Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 BIOTEC Recent Development

10.7 Jinhui Zhaolong

10.7.1 Jinhui Zhaolong Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jinhui Zhaolong Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jinhui Zhaolong Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jinhui Zhaolong Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Jinhui Zhaolong Recent Development

10.8 API

10.8.1 API Corporation Information

10.8.2 API Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 API Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 API Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 API Recent Development

10.9 Agrana Starke

10.9.1 Agrana Starke Corporation Information

10.9.2 Agrana Starke Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Agrana Starke Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Agrana Starke Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Agrana Starke Recent Development

10.10 Danimer Scientific

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Danimer Scientific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

10.11 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

10.11.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Development

10.12 Kaneka

10.12.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kaneka Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kaneka Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kaneka Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 Kaneka Recent Development

10.13 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester

10.13.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Recent Development

10.14 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.14.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.15 FKuR Kunststoff

10.15.1 FKuR Kunststoff Corporation Information

10.15.2 FKuR Kunststoff Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FKuR Kunststoff Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 FKuR Kunststoff Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 FKuR Kunststoff Recent Development

10.16 BIO-FED

10.16.1 BIO-FED Corporation Information

10.16.2 BIO-FED Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BIO-FED Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BIO-FED Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 BIO-FED Recent Development

10.17 Biome Bioplastics

10.17.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Biome Bioplastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Biome Bioplastics Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Biome Bioplastics Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.17.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development

10.18 GRABIO

10.18.1 GRABIO Corporation Information

10.18.2 GRABIO Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 GRABIO Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 GRABIO Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.18.5 GRABIO Recent Development

10.19 CARBIOLICE

10.19.1 CARBIOLICE Corporation Information

10.19.2 CARBIOLICE Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 CARBIOLICE Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 CARBIOLICE Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.19.5 CARBIOLICE Recent Development

10.20 United Biopolymers

10.20.1 United Biopolymers Corporation Information

10.20.2 United Biopolymers Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 United Biopolymers Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 United Biopolymers Bio-Plastic Packaging Products Offered

10.20.5 United Biopolymers Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-Plastic Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bio-Plastic Packaging Distributors

12.3 Bio-Plastic Packaging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”