Marketing Account Intelligence Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Marketing Account Intelligence Software Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Marketing Account Intelligence Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

ZoomInfo (United States), DiscoverOrg (United States), Marketo (United States), Act-On (United States), InsideView (United States), Datanyze (United States), Adapt (United Kingdom), LeanData (United States), Infer (United States), 6sense (United States)

Brief Overview on Marketing Account Intelligence Software:

Marketing account intelligence software helps to compile insightful information to help marketers to develop the list of accounts which fit a userâ€™s ideal customer profile. Marketing account intelligence systems are implemented to fulfil the inefficiencies of the traditional â€œspray and pray” marketing approach. By deploying this software, marketing organisations maximises the efforts on accounts. It has a high likelihood of converting to customers while minimising time and money spent on prospects with a low probability of converting. These types of tools also help sales teams by providing incisive information such as a prospectâ€™s role within the company hierarchy or a prospectâ€™s company segment.

Key Market Trends:

Introduction of Machine Learning in Marketing Intelligence Software

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Marketing Account Intelligence Software in Medium and Large Enterprises

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Marketing by Enterprises is Fuelling the Market

Benefits Such as Better Customer Engagement, Decision Making and Others



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

