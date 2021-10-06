DeNOx Catalyst Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Envirotherm, BASF, Cormetech

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “DeNOx Catalyst Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the DeNOx Catalyst market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Envirotherm GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Cormetech (United States), Ceram-Ibiden (Austria), Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom), Haldor Topsoe (Denmark), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), Seshin Electronics Co.Ltd. (Korea), JGC C&C (Japan), CRI Catalyst (United States), Tianhe (Baoding) Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd (China), Hailiang Group Co.Ltd. (China), Datang Environmental Industry Group Co.Ltd. (China), Fengye (Group)Industrial Co.Ltd. (China), Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Wonder Machinery Co.Ltd. (China), Dongfang KWH (China)

Brief Overview on DeNOx Catalyst:

DeNOx catalyst is a chemical substance which has the ability to quickly reductant to react with NOx. It is installed in a NOx removal system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which helps in the reduction of NOx from waste gas to N2 with reducing agents. TiO2 and V2O5 are the two main raw materials for the production of deNOx catalyst. High demand for DeNox catalyst from emerging countries like India and China and the stringent norms executed by the Governments and Regulatory bodies have led to the minimization of the total emission of NOx, which in turn is anticipated to propel the DeNox catalysts market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Research & Activities on Catalysts

Rising Deployment of Vehicles, Industrial Growth, Technology Advancements

Opportunities:

Owing to the Demand in Power Plant, Cement Plant, Steel Plant, Refinery Plant, Transportation Vehicle

Market Growth Drivers:

Rapidly Expanding Economies and Focus on Emission Control Regulations

Demand for Pollution Removal Agents

Increasing Awareness about Sustainable Development

Segmentation of the Global DeNOx Catalyst Market:

by Type (Honeycomb Type, Flat Type), Application (Power Plant, Cement Plant, Refinery Plant, Steel Plant, Transportation Vehicle, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global DeNOx Catalyst Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the DeNOx Catalyst market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the DeNOx Catalyst market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

