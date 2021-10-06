Tungsten Metal Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Federal Carbide, Buffalo Tungsten, Reade

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Tungsten Metal Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Tungsten Metal market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Midwest Tungsten Service (United States), Kennametal Inc. (United States), NAECO, LLC (United States), Federal Carbide Company (United States), Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (United States), Reade (United States), Tungsten Corporation (United States), Hallmark Metals Corporation (United States), Stanford Materials (United States), ACI Alloys (United States)

Brief Overview on Tungsten Metal:

Tungsten is a silver-colored metal and having the highest melting point of any pure metal. It is also known as Wolfram. The tungsten is more resistant to fracturing than diamond and it is much harder than steel. This metal is having some unique properties such as it has the ability to withstand at high temperature, because of this capability it is ideal for many commercial and industrial applications. The tungsten metal is extracted from two types of minerals one is wolframite and the other is scheelite. China is the leading producer of this metal and providing around 80% of the world supply.

Key Market Trends:

Increase Adoption for Jewellery Production

Growing Demand from Defense Industry

Growing Government Initiative towards Mining Industry

Opportunities:

High Growth in the Mining Industry

The proliferation of Large, Medium and Small Scale Industries Leads to Grow the Tungsten Metal Market

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase Demand from Mining Sites and Construction Sites

Growing Demand from Drill Bits, PCB Board Micro-Drill That Boost the Tungsten Rods Market

High Production in China Regions

Segmentation of the Global Tungsten Metal Market:

by Type (Pure Tungsten, Tungsten Carbide, Alloyed Tungsten, Stellite), Application (Consumer Products, Construction, Electronics, Electricity and Lighting, Engineering, Industrial Manufacturing, Jewelry, Mining, Others (Medical Supply, Aerospace, Automotive, and Recreation))



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Tungsten Metal Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Tungsten Metal market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Tungsten Metal market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

