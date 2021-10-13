Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market Detailed Report with Growth Opportunity by Major Players-ALLERGAN, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Abbott, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of drugs with better therapeutic profiles. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The market related features or parameters help to take the business towards the development and success. The credible Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets market report comprises of an all-embracing research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. This report endows with all-inclusive knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies which assists in planning strategies for healthcare industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market are ALLERGAN, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Abbott, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing population of post-menopausal women is expected to drive the growth of the market Increasing focus on low dose hormone replacement therapies is expected to drive the growth of the market



Development of drugs with better therapeutics effect is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing awareness about hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Availability of other route of administrations; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Risks associated with the hormone replacement therapy; restricts the growth of the market

Key Development in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. received FDA approval for its TX-001HR (Bijuva). This drug is a combination estradiol and progesterone. This drug can be used to treat vasomotor symptoms, which includes hot flushes, due to menopause. This product approval helps in extension of their product portfolio

Segmentation: Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market

By Type of Disease

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

By Treatment Type

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

